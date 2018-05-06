Camfed Association seeks media support to increase visibility

By
Prosper K. Kuorsoh, GNA
Wa, May 19, GNA – Camfed Association (Cama)
Upper West has appealed to media organisations and practitioners to help
project activities of the network in order to improve its visibility in the
Region.
The Association works through Camfed [Campaign
for Female Education] to empower young women but receive little media attention
on its activities in Ghana’s smallest region.
Ms. Martha Baako, Chairperson of Cama Upper
West, who made the appeal during a media engagement in Wa said Cama Upper West
and Camfed have done a lot in the region but have not properly engaged the
media to help publicize its activities.
She explained that it was therefore the reason
behind the media engagement to sensitize practitioners on some of the
Association’s activities and also seek collaboration to improve their
visibility.
Cama Upper West is a network of women who have
received support from Camfed and working towards re-investing the benefit of
their education into communities through advocacy.
Mrs Baako said the mission of the network was
to multiply education of girls by helping them overcome some barriers impeding
access to school.
She said the Association focus for this year
was teenage pregnancies after it had already convened series of community and
school advocacy engagements.
“These engagements focused on the effects of
child marriage, teenage pregnancies and elopement as well as provide support
for our younger ones that are still in school to enable them stay and
complete,” she said.
Ms. Juliana Sullo, the District Programme
Coordinator for Camfed in Sissala East Municipal, said apart from supporting
education of girls, Camfed also supported young women in economic empowerment
activities.
The organisation gives the women interest free
loans from the Camfed-Kiva Partnership Development Opportunities.
She said 52,000 dollars had so far been
utilized by Cama with 200,000 dollars credit limit still available for the
network members to access to grow their economic activities.
Ms. Juliana explained that a member could
access a loan up to GH¢5,000.00 for a period of nine months depending on the
credibility of the member.
She noted also that through the Camfed
MasterCard Foundation Scholars Programme, opened from January 2013 to June
2024, 40 million dollars was being spent as bursaries to support secondary and
tertiary students to enrich their leadership opportunities among others.
Another 37 million dollars was being used to
aid young women to transition from school to entrepreneurship or further
studies in addition to transformative leadership in rural Ghana and Malawi
which started from October 2016 will end in September 2026, she added.
GNA
