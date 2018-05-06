Camfed Association seeks media support to increase visibility

By Prosper K. Kuorsoh, GNA



Wa, May 19, GNA – Camfed Association (Cama) Upper West has appealed to media organisations and practitioners to help project activities of the network in order to improve its visibility in the Region.

The Association works through Camfed [Campaign for Female Education] to empower young women but receive little media attention on its activities in Ghana’s smallest region.

Ms. Martha Baako, Chairperson of Cama Upper West, who made the appeal during a media engagement in Wa said Cama Upper West and Camfed have done a lot in the region but have not properly engaged the media to help publicize its activities.

She explained that it was therefore the reason behind the media engagement to sensitize practitioners on some of the Association’s activities and also seek collaboration to improve their visibility.

Cama Upper West is a network of women who have received support from Camfed and working towards re-investing the benefit of their education into communities through advocacy.

Mrs Baako said the mission of the network was to multiply education of girls by helping them overcome some barriers impeding access to school.

She said the Association focus for this year was teenage pregnancies after it had already convened series of community and school advocacy engagements.

“These engagements focused on the effects of child marriage, teenage pregnancies and elopement as well as provide support for our younger ones that are still in school to enable them stay and complete,” she said.

Ms. Juliana Sullo, the District Programme Coordinator for Camfed in Sissala East Municipal, said apart from supporting education of girls, Camfed also supported young women in economic empowerment activities.

The organisation gives the women interest free loans from the Camfed-Kiva Partnership Development Opportunities.

She said 52,000 dollars had so far been utilized by Cama with 200,000 dollars credit limit still available for the network members to access to grow their economic activities.

Ms. Juliana explained that a member could access a loan up to GH¢5,000.00 for a period of nine months depending on the credibility of the member.

She noted also that through the Camfed MasterCard Foundation Scholars Programme, opened from January 2013 to June 2024, 40 million dollars was being spent as bursaries to support secondary and tertiary students to enrich their leadership opportunities among others.

Another 37 million dollars was being used to aid young women to transition from school to entrepreneurship or further studies in addition to transformative leadership in rural Ghana and Malawi which started from October 2016 will end in September 2026, she added.

