Maiden World Bee Day to be observed on May 20

Dan Soko

Accra, May 19, GNA - On the eve of the maiden World Bee Day, the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) has urged countries and individuals to do more to protect bees/other pollinators or risk a sharp drop in food diversity.

A statement issued by the FAO and copied to the Ghana News Agency said bees were under great threat from the combined effects of climate change, intensive agriculture, pesticides, biodiversity loss and pollution.

The statement said FAO's Director-General José Graziano da Silva ahead of the day in Slovenia said countries need to shift to more pollinator-friendly and sustainable food policies and systems.

"We cannot continue to focus on increasing production and productivity based on the widespread use of pesticides and chemicals that are threatening crops and pollinators," Graziano da Silva said.

He said: "Each one of us has an individual responsibility towards protecting bees and we should all make pollinator-friendly choices. Even growing flowers at home to feed bees contributes to this effort."

"Through agroecology, FAO seeks to optimize the interactions between plants, animals, humans and the environment. Innovations are needed and they must be based on the co-creation of knowledge, combining science with local knowledge and experiences, as a social process."

Slovenia's Minister of Agriculture, Forestry and Food Dejan Židan said: "We must now turn our words into actions and perform specific activities to conserve bees and other pollinators, thus taking care of their survival and, consequently, our own survival."

The statement said more than 75 per cent of the world's food crops rely to some extent on pollination for yield and quality.

It said the absence of bees and other pollinators would wipe out coffee, apples, almonds, tomatoes and cocoa, to name just a few of the crops that rely on pollination.

It noted that pollinators, such as bees, wild bees, birds, bats, butterflies and beetles fly, hop and crawl over flowers to help plants fertilize.

It said pollinator numbers and diversity have declined in the past decades, and evidence indicates that the decline was primarily a consequence of human activities including climate change which can disrupt flowering seasons.

It said sustainable agriculture practices, and in particular agroecology, could help protect bees by reducing exposure to pesticides and helping to diversify the agricultural landscape.

The statement said with the World Health Organisation, FAO had also developed the International Code of Conduct on Pesticide Management.

It said this provides a framework on best practices that could help decrease the exposure of pollinators to pesticide.

It noted that the official ceremony for the first World Bee Day would be held on Sunday, May 20, in the Slovenian village of Breznica, 50 kilometres north-west of the capital, under the patronage of Slovenia's President Borut Pahor.

It said Breznica was the birth place in 1734 of Anton Janša, an apiarist and a pioneer of modern apiculture.

It said his birthday, May 20, was chosen to be marked annually as World Bee Day.

The statement said Slovenia, with FAO, was instrumental in establishing the international day through a UN General Assembly resolution adopted unanimously last year, with support from Apimondia, or the International Federation of Beekeepers' Associations as well as Slovenia's Beekeepers' Association and the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Food.

GNA

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor.

