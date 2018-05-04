Maiden World Bee Day to be observed on May 20

Accra, May 19, GNA - On the eve of the maiden
World Bee Day, the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) has urged countries
and individuals to do more to protect bees/other pollinators or risk a sharp
drop in food diversity.
A statement issued by the FAO and copied to
the Ghana News Agency said bees were under great threat from the combined
effects of climate change, intensive agriculture, pesticides, biodiversity loss
and pollution.
The statement said FAO's Director-General José
Graziano da Silva ahead of the day in Slovenia said countries need to shift to
more pollinator-friendly and sustainable food policies and systems.
"We cannot continue to focus on
increasing production and productivity based on the widespread use of
pesticides and chemicals that are threatening crops and pollinators,"
Graziano da Silva said.
He said: "Each one of us has an
individual responsibility towards protecting bees and we should all make
pollinator-friendly choices. Even growing flowers at home to feed bees
contributes to this effort."
"Through agroecology, FAO seeks to
optimize the interactions between plants, animals, humans and the environment.
Innovations are needed and they must be based on the co-creation of knowledge,
combining science with local knowledge and experiences, as a social
process."
Slovenia's Minister of Agriculture, Forestry
and Food Dejan Židan said: "We must now turn our words into actions and
perform specific activities to conserve bees and other pollinators, thus taking
care of their survival and, consequently, our own survival."
The statement said more than 75 per cent of
the world's food crops rely to some extent on pollination for yield and
quality.
It said the absence of bees and other
pollinators would wipe out coffee, apples, almonds, tomatoes and cocoa, to name
just a few of the crops that rely on pollination.
It noted that pollinators, such as bees, wild
bees, birds, bats, butterflies and beetles fly, hop and crawl over flowers to
help plants fertilize.
It said pollinator numbers and diversity have
declined in the past decades, and evidence indicates that the decline was
primarily a consequence of human activities including climate change which can
disrupt flowering seasons.
It said sustainable agriculture practices, and
in particular agroecology, could help protect bees by reducing exposure to
pesticides and helping to diversify the agricultural landscape.
The statement said with the World Health
Organisation, FAO had also developed the International Code of Conduct on
Pesticide Management.
It said this provides a framework on best
practices that could help decrease the exposure of pollinators to pesticide.
It noted that the official ceremony for the
first World Bee Day would be held on Sunday, May 20, in the Slovenian village
of Breznica, 50 kilometres north-west of the capital, under the patronage of
Slovenia's President Borut Pahor.
It said Breznica was the birth place in 1734
of Anton Janša, an apiarist and a pioneer of modern apiculture.
It said his birthday, May 20, was chosen to be
marked annually as World Bee Day.
The statement said Slovenia, with FAO, was
instrumental in establishing the international day through a UN General
Assembly resolution adopted unanimously last year, with support from Apimondia,
or the International Federation of Beekeepers' Associations as well as
Slovenia's Beekeepers' Association and the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry
and Food.
GNA
