Okyeame Kwame set to release new album “Made in Ghana”

By Simon Asare, GNA



Accra, May 18, GNA - Kwame Nsiah-Apau, popular known by his stage name as “Okyeame Kwame”, is set to launch his new album entitled “Made in Ghana” on July 1, 2018.

The musician has been silent on the music landscape with some music enthusiast in entertainment circles claiming that the ‘Rap Doctor’ as he also known, is gone past his peak and can’t make any significant impact on the music landscape.

But the hip-life legend said, he was not perturbed with utterances by music fans, as he was focused on recording quality and producing a genre music that would ultimately inspire music loving fans.

In an interview with GNA Entertainment, the multiple awarded winner revealed details with regards to his upcoming album which would thrill local and international fans.

"I have an album coming out on July 1, “Made in Ghana” and my absence from recording and releasing music has been due to a lot of things paramount of it is that I’m a daddy now.

"For me music is not a product but a piece of art and an expression of my soul, so I give it out when I feel it, so most times a lot of musicians feel pressured when they are not releasing music, but for me until I’m confident enough to give you something that would blow you away or inspire you, I wouldn’t put out anything

Okyeame Kwame who not long acquired his Masters Degree in Strategy, further revealed that, his album has various artists and stated the context on which this album would be situated.

"On this album, I did collaboration with Sizzla Kalonji , Kwame Eugene, Kidi and Bradez and Didi Awade from Senegal among many others and the genre of the music is purely highlife,’’ Okyeame Kwame

GNA