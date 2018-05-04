Three massive promotions spark 2018 WC fever at Betway

Accra, May 19, GNA - Online sports betting
company, Betway Ghana, would give their customers the chance to participate in
three interactive 2018 World Cup (WC) in Russia, promotions namely the Cup
Calendar Challenge, Choose your Champions and Go for Gold.
The thrilling promotion runs from 14 June
until 15 July, 2018.
The betting company continues to reach new
heights in the Ghanaian market having launched successful and rewarding
promotions in the past.
With the launch of these three new promotions,
sports fans have the opportunity to win cash prizes worth over $1 million, as
well as high-end devices.
With the “Choose Your Champions”, Betway is
giving customers a chance to win a grand prize of $1 million in the promotion.
According to the betting outfit, everyone who
signs up with Betway would have free access to predict WC Group Stage Winners,
Knockout Eliminations and the Finals Champions, which they can share on their
social media channels.
To stand a chance to win the grand prize,
customers must have made a minimum bet with Betway to be eligible.
The grand prize of $1 million is a shared
jackpot prize and entries will be open until 14 June, 2018. The winners of
these prizes would be announced after the conclusion of the competition on
Monday, July 16.
The “Go for Gold” category is a simple
promotion, where customers need to place a bet on at least one of the following
outcomes: the outright WC Russia 2018 winner, Golden Ball, Golden Boot and the
top African team. Customers can enter up until 14 June. For each bet, the
customer gets an entry into that specific prize draw, where there are huge
prizes for each.
The customer who bets on the outright winner
and wins the lucky draw would receive a flat screen TV. Other prizes include
soccer boots, a smart phone and an Xbox One FIFA 18 bundle.
Customers who want to participate need to go
to the Betway website, register an account if they haven’t already and then
navigate to the WC Promos page: a tab on the website set up specifically for
easy access to all the ongoing promotions.
Betway continues to celebrate the global
soccer event by offering Ghanaian fans daily deals and another grand prize in
the Cup Calendar Challenge promotion.
Daily deals are offered on every single match
all the way up to the Finals and gives customers a chance to win a host of
prizes, including smartphones, cash prizes, Free Bets and more.
Winners of the daily prizes would be awarded
on the following day.
To qualify for the Cup Calendar prize draw,
customers need to bet on every Round of 16 games, Semi’s, Finals and third
place playoff and they will stand a chance to win a share of GH¢12,000.00.
The winners of the grand prizes would be
announced after the conclusion of the competition on Monday, 16.
GNA
