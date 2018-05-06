Third Edition Celebrity Work-out Held

Accra, 19 May, GNA - The biggest sports and entertainment keep-fit exercise, the “celebrity work-out”, took centre stage on Saturday morning at the Aviation Social Centre in Accra.



The May edition, which is third saw various celebrities which includes Stephen Appiah, Laryea Kingston, Rosemond Brown, Prince David Osei, Bisa Kdei, Okyeame Kwame, Gasmilla, Natheniel Atoh, engaged some members of the public in series of aerobics and work-out drills which lasted for almost two hours.

The work-out event, which was targeted at inculcating the spirit of exercising among people to keep fit and promote healthy living, saw hundreds of people gathered at the Aviation grounds, as astute physical instructors took them series.

Former Black Stars Captain, Stephen Appiah won the celebrity-out challenge as demonstrated flawless level of fitness despite retiring from the game a few years back.

After the workout session participant where rendered the opportunity to interact with various celebrities as well as refreshing themselves with assorted items from sponsors.

The May edition of the Celebrity Work-out was powered by Primeval Media’s one of the fastest growing Digital Marketing and Events company and sponsored by Beautiful beneath, HR Consults, Royce, Awake Mineral Water, Chiltern Ghana Limited.

GNA