Golden Pedals set to defend jersey in Cote D’ Ivoire

Accra, May 19, GNA - The national cycling team- Golden Pedals are set to defend the Yellow Jersey, they won in the Ivory coast last year, as they prepare to compete in the 27th edition of the “La route d'Lest” fixed for 26 May to June 2.

The team made up of senior riders like - Anthony Boakye of River Park, Abdulrazak Umar of Die Hard. Debutants Solomon Tagoe of Gutten, Lawrence Adjei of Team Sky and Stephen Ali, River Park Eastern are relishing their fresh input in their first outing.

Ghana would be hoping to retain the Yellow Jersey with stiff opposition from countries like Switzerland, France, Burkina Faso and host nation - Côte d’ Ivoire.

The blend of junior riders- Solomon Tagoe, Stephen Ali and Lawrence Adjei is to potentially baptize them into the international terrain to taste high profile road battles from countries like Burkina Faso and France.

The event serves as a steady preparation towards Tokyo 2020.

The team would be accompanied by four officials- Dennis Moore- leader of delegation, Inspector Kenneth Mawuli, assistant coach, Daniel Amoo- Coach and Rudolf Mensah, national mechanic.

The team is expected to leave on the 23rd of May, 2018.

GNA