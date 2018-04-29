Golden Pedals set to defend jersey in Cote D’ Ivoire

Accra, May 19, GNA - The national cycling
team- Golden Pedals are set to defend the Yellow Jersey, they won in the Ivory
coast last year, as they prepare to compete in the 27th edition of
the “La route d'Lest” fixed for 26 May
to June 2.
The team made up of senior riders like -
Anthony Boakye of River Park, Abdulrazak Umar of Die Hard. Debutants Solomon
Tagoe of Gutten, Lawrence Adjei of Team Sky and Stephen Ali, River Park Eastern
are relishing their fresh input in their first outing.
Ghana would be hoping to retain the Yellow
Jersey with stiff opposition from countries like Switzerland, France, Burkina
Faso and host nation - Côte d’ Ivoire.
The blend of junior riders- Solomon Tagoe,
Stephen Ali and Lawrence Adjei is to potentially baptize them into the
international terrain to taste high profile road battles from countries like
Burkina Faso and France.
The event serves as a steady preparation
towards Tokyo 2020.
The team would be accompanied by four
officials- Dennis Moore- leader of delegation, Inspector Kenneth Mawuli,
assistant coach, Daniel Amoo- Coach and Rudolf Mensah, national mechanic.
The team is expected to leave on the 23rd
of May, 2018.
GNA
