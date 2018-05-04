Why The Book ‘Fire And Fury’ Will Always Be Nikki Haley’s Nightmare

The North Korean leader, Kim Jong Un, reading his copy of Michael Wolff's 'Fire And Fury.'

Trump will make history as one of the American presidents in a 'special' way. Like a child, anything comes from his mouth before thinking about what he said. This often leads him into trouble.

Apart from official duty undertaking by US presidents, the White House has many secrets covering each of the presidents. Trump is only a year old since becoming the president of the United States of America, yet his stories in the White House are enough to make a book.

Micahel Wolff, the journalist, and author of 'Fire and Fury,' inside the Trump White House, spoke on NBC’s television, defending his book. Wolff claims that the US ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley had an extramarital affair with President Donald Trump.

Since the book was released apart from Donald Trump’s lawyers that have tried to shut it down, Nikki Haley, the US ambassador to the United Nations, in the most uncomfortable manner of her political life, greeted the book with contempt calling the alleged affair claims 'disgusting.'

"At every point in my life, I’ve noticed that if you speak your mind and you’re strong about it and you say what you believe, there is a small percentage of people that resent that and the way they deal with it is to try and throw arrows, lies or not,” says U.S. ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley.

Can Nikki Haley understand why the North Korean leader, Kim Jong Un, is happily laughing behind his copy of 'Fire and Fury?'

It will be recalled that last year September, the North Korea leader, Kim Jong Un, attacked US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley, over sanctions and comments against his country, therefore, calling Haley a “political prostitute” who is “crazily swishing her skirt.”

Why did Kim Jong Un call the US ambassador to the United Nations a political prostitute? Does he know that the married woman is having extramarital affair with Donald Trump?

There is every need for Nikki Haley to be worried about the book. Definitely, what will be on the lips of everyone is- how the former anti-Trump governor suddenly became one of Trump’s favorite officials, giving her rare standing on the global stage? Was it her charm or she permitted Trump to taste the golden apple?

During the Grammys, a few celebrities and Hillary Clinton read sections from the book. The restless Nikki Haley tweeted: "I have always loved the Grammys but to have artists read the Fire and Fury book killed it. Don’t ruin great music with trash. Some of us love music without the politics thrown in it."

Nikki Haley, the US ambassador to the United Nations: Is she too hot for Trump to resist the temptation of eating the forbidden apple?

How long will Nikki Haley, a lady of her caliber continue defending herself over this book? Frankly speaking, the more she tries the more people will believe the contents of the book are true.

Already people believe the affair was real because it's not a matter of desperation that Wolff wants his book to sell like a hot-cake, therefore, he has to lie.

There is no need for Nikki Haley to cry over spilled milk. She has a lot to do for America because under Trump administration everything seems like falling apart.