HIV associated with Burkitt’s lymphoma is the most common cancer in children in Uganda but this is not normal

In therapeutic immunosuppression, Burkitt's lymphoma doesn't set in more frequently. 0.6% of Aids diseases in the USA manifest themselves in the form of Burkitt's lymphoma. This does not appear a lot.

However, since the effect of HIV has nothing to do with the origin of these tumors, it is however remarkable that this rare tumor breaks out 1000 times frequently among HIV-infected patients than in the overall population.

Even before the mass Aids outbreaks, the number of Burkitt's lymphoma cases in the USA was increasing; From 1976 to 1987, it rose by 50%. However, if it has to be feared, Burkitt's lymphoma would again be confirmed in Africa, in Aids patients, then the scientific articles hitherto have already pointed to this as natural events.

Progressive Multifocal Leukoencephalopathy

Reports have been published since 1930 on progressive cerebral diseases which set in with immunodeficiency. In horses, these are caused by mycotoxins. In 1970, the virus which is responsible for cerebral diseases was isolated in a Sudanese named B.K., in London, this was the 'B.K. Virus.'

PML sets in as a result of cortisol therapy following organ-transplantations for example. In 0.6% of cases, it represents the initial disease during the mass Aids diseases. It probably occurs spontaneously as a result of immunodeficiency caused by HIV.

Histoplasmosis

Histoplasmoses are not opportunistic agents. Their incidence among the mass Aids diseases was produced on purpose by the distribution of, to some extent special, Histoplasma-strains.

Histoplasma capsulatum, the agent of the fungal lung-infection histoplasmosis only occurs in specific regions. Histoplasmosis can occur predominantly through massive introduction of the agents via respiratory tracts, irrespective of the state of immunity.

Therefore, it is not a dormant opportunistic agent. It cannot be transmitted from person to person. In 1976, histoplasmosis caused by Histoplasma capsulatum was described in Rwanda. The introduction of the agent was intentionally induced.

Histoplasma exercises in Indianapolis, USA

From September 1978 to August 1979, 120,000 people in Indianapolis were infected with Histoplasma capsulatum. The starting point was allegedly not found. The agent leads to unusual symptoms.

The diseases were more serious and more frequently deadly compared with the diseases hitherto, without any particular unique effect. The agents seemed to strike in particular black people, aged 15 years and more.

In some city high-schools, more than 80% fell ill, and especially severely. Black youths succumbed six times more than white youths. From 1980 to 1981, there 28 cases of scattered histoplasmosis diseases in Indianapolis.

Up to the year1984, there had been worldwide a total of 68 cases of cerebral diseases registered. A further 61 cases were described in Indianapolis in 1983. 13 of these people had been completely healthy, and 16 others had diseases without immunosuppression.

Deficiencies in the immunosystem were in only 32 cases.