Aids Experiments On Dogs, Monkeys And Children

Dan Soko
Aids symptom Burkitt's lymphoma was produced in cats, dogs, and monkeys, similar epidemics among animals and humans

A study at the John Hopkins University, which was financed by the US forces, finally describes in 1968 that the Infectious Anemia of Horses was a 'model of the immunoproliferative disease.' A tempting comparison to human disease, according to the study, represented above all that the Virus of Infectious Anemia of Horses could be transmitted through insects.

This would offer many possibilities for experimental manipulation to further study basic factors in pathogenesis. This statement was made by the author of the study, R Squire, who at the same time also indirectly recommended a place where the experiments could be carried out, namely in Africa.

The Burkitt tumor of African children, which is certainly at the lymphoproliferative disorder, has been suspected of being a vector-borne infectious disease.

From 1954 to 1962, R Lukes diagnosed lymphoma in a very large number of dogs in the Armed Forces Institute of Pathology in the USA. In the majority of the cases the same tissue changes, as occurred in Burkitt's lymphoma in human beings, set in.

From 1962 to 1966, the same pathologist described such Burkitt's lymphoma in dogs in a veterinary hospital in Pasadena, California.

Burkitt's lymphoma is a cancer of lymph nodes which is caused by retroviruses and a virulent form of Epstein-Barr Virus. It is affecting children in Uganda since 1957, as a result of the intervention of the USA forces and occurs with increased frequency in Aids.

In 1969, scientists from the New England Regional Primate Research Center, Southborough (NEPRC) reported that they had obtained a virus from the spittle of a Cebus monkey. They only offered a very general description despite its incredible characteristics and referred to this as the 'Cebus Isolate (C.I.).

Vaccination with the C.I. virus reduced immunoreactions of Cebus monkeys to such an extent that six months later a further vaccination with Herpes virus led to death within 20 days. Hence, there was now a knowledge of an agent which kills by weakening the body's powers of immunity.

When in 1969 the US Armed Forces applied to the USA Congress for funds to create biological weapons, they justify this as follows

"Within the next 5 to 10 years, it would probably be possible to make a new infective micro-organism which could differ in certain important aspects from any known disease-causing organisms. Most important of these is that it might be refractory to the immunological and therapeutic process upon which we depend to maintain our relative freedom from immune disease." Eight years later, mass HIV-infection was triggered.

From August 1967 to December 1968, 120 Gibbon monkeys died in monkey research center in Thailand, which was run by the armed forces, four had malignant lymphomas. The spleen was previously cut out from these living animals, and they were given transfusions of blood from other monkeys infected with malaria.

They were also infected with a human Herpes virus, resulting in all animals suffering from encephalitis. One of the monkeys had immunodeficiency. It did not form any antibodies against the Herpes virus. One (the same?) monkey had been vaccinated with Dengue-I Virus.

The accumulation of lymphomas in monkeys was something completely new and unique. In 1960, it was reported that in more than 100,000 cut-up monkeys, only one single-tumor (no Burkitt's lymphoma) was found.

Disclaimer: "The views/contents expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of Joel Savage and do not neccessarily reflect those of Modern Ghana. Modern Ghana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements contained in this article."

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor.

