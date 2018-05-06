Stephen Appiah leads stars at Celebrity Workout

Sports News of Saturday, 19 May 2018

Source: ghanacrusader.com

play videoStephen Appiah led the stars for the Celebrity Workout

Ex-Black Stars captain Stephen Appiah and Laryea Kingston were at the Aviation Social Center on Saturday morning for the ‘May edition of the Celebrity Workout.”

The duo joined other celebrities from the entertainment sector that includes Gasmilla, Bisa Kdei, Prince David Osei, Okyeame Kwame and Rosemond Brown. Private individuals were also not left out.

The workout lasted for three hours as the celebrities, keep-fit clubs and private individuals were taken through aerobic exercise.

The event was powered by Primeval Media, with support from Beautiful Beneath, Awake Mineral Water, Cowbell, Royce Energy Drink, HR Consult and Ermitrade Travel and Tours.

