'We are receiving our share of development' – Ahafo Chiefs to Akufo-Addo

Dan Soko

General News of Saturday, 19 May 2018

Source: presidency.gov.gh

President Akufo Addo Commissions The New Health Administration Block At Asunafo NorthPresident Akufo-Addo commissions the new health administration block at Asunafo-North

The Chiefs of Ahafo, in the Brong Ahafo Region, have expressed their appreciation to the President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, and his administration for the level of development they have witnessed since January 7, 2017.

The President of the Ahafo Traditional Council, Nana Ansah Adu Baah, Chief of Yamfo, on behalf of the Council, told President Akufo-Addo that despite being in office for 16 months, the President’s achievements have been overwhelming.

“Because of the policies you (President Akufo-Addo) have put in place, anyone can now say confidently that I am Ghanaian. When people state that they have not seen anything, we, in Ahafo, can boldly state that we have seen a lot,” Nana Ansah Adu Baah said.

The President of the Ahafo Traditional Council made this known on Saturday, 19th May, 2018, at Goaso, in Asunafo North constituency, when President Akufo-Addo met with “the Council of Zone B Chiefs”, on day two of President Akufo-Addo’s tour of the Brong Ahafo Region.

Cataloguing the achievements of President Akufo-Addo’s government in Ahafo, the Yamfo Chief stated that in the Tano North district, bungalows have been constructed for the Directors of Health and Education; together with the construction of several units of classroom blocks in the district.

“In Asutifi North, newly constructed wards have been built for the District Hospital; a doctor’s residence has been built; quarters for staff of the Asutifi North District Assembly have been built; a new market has also been built; and KVIP’s with small water systems have been constructed in twelve towns in the district,” the Chief added.

Additionally, Nana Ansah Adu Baah noted that in Asutufi South, nurses’ bangalows, a boys’ dormitory and a new lecture theatre have been constructed for the Dadiesoaba Nursing Training School. A CHPS facility, he added, has also been constructed at Apotoyuwa.

In Asunafo North, the Chief stated that the Asumura Bridge has been constructed, which has ensured that residents of the town are no longer cut off from other parts of the district during the rainy season.

“A fully furnished classroom block, fitted with a staff common room and KVIP facility has been constructed by this government at the Dominase L/A Primary School. Again, 3 separate classroom units, all with staff common rooms and stores, have also been constructed at Kofimirekrom. At Sekyerekrom, new classroom blocks have been constructed, which have been fitted with staff common rooms and KVIPs. CHPS compounds and nurses quarters have also been constructed in Pomaakrom,” he added.

As though this was not enough, the Chief revealed that a new 135 room market has also been constructed at Goaso, in Asunafo North.

Nana Ansah Adu Baah added that the Akufo-Addo government has constructed, in Asunafo South, a new CHPS compound in a town called Wejakrom. A new administration block, together with a new female ward, he said, has been constructed at Kukuom Health Centre. This facility was later commissioned by President Akufo-Addo.

In Tano South, the Chief of Yamfo stated that a fully furnished 3-unit classroom block has been built at Bechem, in addition to a CHPS Compound and nurses quarters all being built in BEchem.

“All these are examples of the projects you (President Akufo-Addo) have completed within the short space of 16 months of being in office, and we are very grateful to your administration,” he said.

