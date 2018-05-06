Home | News | MTN Heroes of Change Honours Two Multimedia Journalists

MTN Heroes of Change Honours Two Multimedia Journalists

Dan Soko

Two journalists of The Multimedia Group have been honoured at the 2018 MTN Heroes of Change finale which came off on Friday.

Seth Kwame Boateng and Joseph Opoku Gakpo were among three others who were nominated for the Special Awards category alongside the 10 finalists for this year.

Seth Boateng was honoured for his role in the reconstruction of the Mother and Baby Unit at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH).

He had earlier told the story about how at least four babies die daily due to the poor facilities and conditions of the maternity unit of the hospital.

Joseph Opoku Gakpo was honoured for his documentary, ‘Jungle Poor’ which revealed the high level of poverty and deprivation in communities of the Volta Region.

“…those developmental stories are what make the difference and that is what our job is all about,” an elated Joseph said.

519201863618_1290699817809_4135037329410.jpeg

From [L]-[ R]: Joseph Opoku Gakpo, MD, MultiTV, Santokh Singh and Seth Kwame Boateng

The Heroes of Change is an initiative by Telecommunication network, MTN. The scheme seeks to reward people who embark on projects or ventures to make a difference in the society.

Naomi Esi Arku Amoah, of Royal Seed Home, emerged the overall winner of Heroes of Change Season 4.

She walked away with GH¢100,000 to be invested in her changing lives project.

