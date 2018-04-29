Home | News | Tullow Ghana's 'Educate To Innovate With STEM' Project Lauded

Tullow Ghana's 'Educate To Innovate With STEM' Project Lauded

Mr Charles Ngumah, the District Director of Education for Shama, has lauded Tullow Oil Ghana for funding the Educate to Innovate with STEM project.

Educate to Innovate with STEM, (Science Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) is a three year project that has the primary goal of improving the performance of students in the core subjects of Science and Mathematics at the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) and West African Secondary Certificate Examination (WASCE) by 50 per cent.

STEM is being implemented by the Youth Bridge Foundation (YBF), a youth focused group for positive development, with funding from Tullow Oil Ghana.

The project aims at promoting and inspiring interest in STEM education across the six Coastal Districts of the Western Region namely; Shama, Sekondi-Takoradi, Ahanta West, Nzema East, Ellembelle and Jomoro targeting mainly basic and Senior High Schools.

He said: "I applaud Tullow Oil for funding this Educate to Innovate with STEM Project which also seeks to help reduce the reliance on foreign expertise in the industry and bridge the science and technology gap towards alleviating poverty in the country."

Mr Ngumah said this at the second phase of the sixth in a series of Districts Science Clinics and BECE Orientation Seminar roadshow held in Shama for some 184 final year BEEC candidates.

He also appreciated YBF for implementing the STEM Clinics and BECE orientation roadshow that had collectively brought teachers, Senior High Schools authorities, the Ghana Education Service (GES) and other stakeholders on board to project STEM towards a holistic approach.

Mr Ngumah further observed that, the programme would be very beneficial to students who were involved especially when the practical sessions addressed the short falls GES is trying to find a solution to.

He, therefore, urged the students to take advantage of the programme and be actively involved in the programme.

Nana Akosua Gyamfiaba II, the Acting Paramount Queen mother of Shama Traditional Area, challenged the BECE candidates to take their studies seriously.

Using herself as an example, she said she had being able to become a Queen mother as a result of taking her studies serious.

She said: "If I were not to be educated, I wouldn't have gotten this opportunity to be where I am today, and engaging with you students, I plead with you to make your studies your priority."

Nana Gyamfiaba II, also urged the students to pursue Science to higher levels and should not think that they cannot adding that; "Break the myth and study science because it is an interesting subject and a rewarding sector," she advised.

She urged the students to feel privileged of being part of the programme and advised them to take advantage of the opportunity to learn more and actively take part in the practicals as that would go a long way to help them pass their exams excellently.

"I also call on parents to have interest in their children's education, get involve in what is happening and be advocates for change in your children's education," she said.

Some of the students in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, expressed their delight about the programme, saying the practical aspects of the Science Clinics, had exposed them to some topics under Science and Mathematics which they had difficulty in and pledge to work with the knowledge they had acquired to excel in their exams.

They therefore thanked Tullow Oil Ghana and YBF for the opportunity given them to upgrade themselves academically no matter where they found themselves.

Mr Nathan Asamoah, the Assistant Project Coordinator, urged students to take maths and science serious to pursue STEM related courses that would help increase the local content in the oil and gas industry.

He also urged them to take advantage of the mentorship sessions to be able to identify and pursue the varied diversity of STEM related careers that awaits them.

Mr Kobina Lawson, the District Examiner for Shama, oriented students on the West African Examination Council (WEAC) code of conducts for BECE.

He also educated the 184 BECE Candidates undergoing orientation under the Educate to Innovate with STEM Project on the do's and don'ts in their upcoming exams.

Mr Lawson guided the students through the stages of preparing for exams; among which included arrival time to the exams hall, conduct in the exams hall, and how to answer exams questions.

He however cautioned the candidates against examination malpractices and lastly encouraged them to study hard so that they could pass their BECE exams slated for June 4 - 8.

Out the total number of students who were engaged, 100 were girls with the remaining 84 being boys.

They were selected from Aboadze Catholic Junior High School (JHS), Shama Catholic JHS and Abuesi D/A JHS.

The students were taught how best to solve mathematical problems as well as some science practicals in biology, chemistry and physics at the Shama Senior High School.

