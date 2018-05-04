Home | News | Government Sets Aside GHC100 Million For Road Sector

Government Sets Aside GHC100 Million For Road Sector

Dan Soko

Dan Soko
Government Sets Aside GHC100 Million For Road Sector

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has announced plans for massive road infrastructure development to boost the economic activities of the people.

A number of roads were going to be soon awarded on contract for the works to start.

The President said GH¢100 million had been earmarked for that and would involve construction and reshaping of some major roads, town roads and bridges.

He expressed discomfort with the bad nature of the country's road network and said this would be tackled.

He was speaking at a meeting with the Council of Ahafo Chiefs on day two of his official visit to the Brong-Ahafo Region.

He is in the region to engage with the chiefs and people to gauge their felt-needs.

President Akufo-Addo said he had noticed from his tour of the parts of the region that nothing significant was done by the previous government in the road sector.

He gave an upbeat assessment of the economy and said they had restored the troubled economy they inherited to the path of growth.

This had come through hard work and he reiterated his unwavering commitment to fight corruption.

Nana Ansah Adu-Baah, Omanhene of Yamfo and Chairman of the Ahafo Council of Chiefs, said the Ahafo area was lagging behind in development and that was why they were eager to get a separate region created for them.

They had no doubt in their minds that the creation of the Ahafo Region would speed up socio-economic progress of the area - ensure that they received their fair share of education and health facilities.

Nana Adu-Baah complained about uncontrolled illegal logging and said that was rapidly depleting the Bosomkese Forest Reserve at Yamfo.

He therefore appealed to the government to act quickly to deal with the situation.

President Akufo-Addo later inaugurated a newly constructed office for District Health Directorate at Kukuom, the capital of Asunafo South District.

Osahene Kwaku Aterkyi, the Omanhene of Kukuom, said the chiefs had earmarked 2,400 hectares of land for the One-District-One-Factory.

He made a plea to the government to improve the facilities at the Kukuom Agriculture Senior High School and to provide the town with a hospital.

President Akufo-Addo assured them that a bridge would be built over the Tano River at Kwaku-Nyoma.

