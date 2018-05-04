Reading Manager Paul Clement Happy To Sign Andy Yiadom

Reading manager Paul Clement has revealed his excitement on making defender Andy Yiadom his first signing of the summer.

The Ghanaian joined Reading from Barnsley after signing a four year deal with the former English top flight side.

Manager Paul Clement who joined the club after he was sacked from Swansea, says he is happy to make Yiadom his first signing as he seeks to build a team that can return to the English Premier League.

'I'm very happy that Andy is joining Reading as my first signing,' said boss Paul Clement.

'He is someone that I've known for a while and whose progress I was tracking when I was at Swansea."

'Andy comes here with good experience of the Championship. He's a good age at 26 and he has the right desires and ambitions which will help us to move forward with this club.'

After coming through Watford's youth system, Yiadom moved into non-league with spells at Hayes and Yeading and Braintree Town before establishing himself at Barnet, playing more than 150 games for the Bees in both the Conference and League Two.

That four-year stay earned him a move to Barnsley in the summer of 2016, where he penned a two-year deal and featured regularly in the second tier and received his first senior Ghana cap in 2017.

'Andy is a player we have been tracking for a long time and have worked hard to sign, so it is really pleasing to finally be able to welcome him to Reading,' said technical director Brian Tevreden.

'Andy's qualities stood out to us - his ability as an athletic and technical footballer, his potential to keep improving his game as well as his leadership abilities.'

Yiadom will officially become a Reading player on July 1 when his contract at Barnsley expires.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com