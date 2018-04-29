KP Boateng Wins German DFB Pokal Cup With Eintracht Frankfurt

Ghana international, Kelvin-Prince Boateng has won his first silverware in Germany, with the Eintracht Frankfurt lifting the German Cup on Saturday over Bayern Munich.

The former AC Milan and Tottenham Hotspurs attacker was on from start to finish as the Eagles shocked the reigning German topflight kings 3-1 at Olympiastadion.

Ante Rebic’s brace and Mijat Gacinovic’s late seconds strike handed Niko Kovac’s men their first German Cup title since 1988 and fifth in all.

It is the first piece of silverware Boateng has won in his country of birth, since he made his professional bow at Hertha Berlin.

The Bavarians squandered a number of chances – a result which denied them of lifting the tournament’s diadem for a record 19th time.

Eintracht finished this season’s Bundesliga as the eighth best team, and this victory means they pick a ticket to play in next season’s Europa League.