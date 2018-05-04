Home | News | Reading FC Chief Brian Tevreden Excited Over Andy Yiadom Capture

Reading FC Chief Brian Tevreden Excited Over Andy Yiadom Capture

Dan Soko

Technical Director of Reading FC Brian Tevreden has expressed his delight after signing 'longtime target' Andy Yiadom.

The 26-year-old joined the Royals from Barnsley on a four-year deal.

And the technical director of the side, Brian Tevreden has disclosed how they have been itching to sign the Ghana international.

'Andy is a player we have been tracking for a long time and have worked hard to sign, so it is really pleasing to finally be able to welcome him to Reading,' said technical director Brian Tevreden.

'Andy's qualities stood out to us - his ability as an athletic and technical footballer, his potential to keep improving his game as well as his leadership abilities.'

Yiadom will officially become a Reading player on July 1 when his contract at Barnsley expires.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Guru – Golden Stool ft. Edem x Lil Shaker (Prod. by Tombeatz)

May 04, 2018

kumi Guitar – Betweener (Prod. by Jaynim Beatz)

May 04, 2018

Shatta Wale – Storm Energy

May 06, 2018

Stonebwoy ft. Baby Jet – Dirty Enemies (Prod. by MOG Beatz)

May 06, 2018

Tiwa Savage ft. Omarion – Get It Now (Remix)

May 06, 2018

Olamide – Omo Ologo (Prod. by S’Bling)

May 04, 2018

Most Read News

Mother Who Poured Hot Water On Son For Allegedly Stealing ₵1 Pleads Guilty

May 09, 2018
I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

University Of Ghana Was Built With Cocoa Money; JB Not Founder

May 09, 2018
BREAKING NEWS… Arsene Wenger To Leave Arsenal At End Of The Season

BREAKING NEWS… Arsene Wenger To Leave Arsenal At End Of The Season

April 20, 2018
Arsene Wenger To Leave Arsenal: Who Will Replace Him?

Arsene Wenger To Leave Arsenal: Who Will Replace Him?

April 20, 2018
Fake Journalists Scandal: ‘I’m innocent’- Sahnoon Mohammed

Fake Journalists Scandal: ‘I’m innocent’- Sahnoon Mohammed

April 20, 2018

Best Of The Web

Subscribe to comments feed Comments (0 posted)

total: | displaying:

Post your comment

  • Bold
  • Italic
  • Underline
  • Quote

Please enter the code you see in the image:

Captcha


Levante hat-trick star Emmanuel Boateng to miss final game of the season through suspension

May 19, 2018

Royal Wedding fabric appears on Ghanaian textile market hot

May 19, 2018

Your Response To Publication Opens A Huge Can of Telecom Worms–IMANI Tells Communications Ministry

May 19, 2018

Schools Receive Furniture From NIPDA

May 19, 2018

Harlequins UK Coach Sharpens Ghana Rugby Skills

May 19, 2018

Conte To Have The Final Say Over Mourinho?

May 19, 2018

Chelsea Beat Man Utd At Wembley To Win FA Cup

May 19, 2018

Ofori-Atta faulted by CLOGSAG

May 19, 2018

MOST POPULAR

Epistaxis, How to Manage Nose Bleed

May 17, 2018

Gov’t Given Two Weeks Ultimatum To Deal With Military/Police Clash

May 17, 2018

LPG Operators To Go On Nationwide Strike Next Week

May 17, 2018

BOSCH Opens Ultra-modern Showroom In Accra

May 17, 2018

Agric Minister Must Answer Questions In Parliament

May 17, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Dare me with your ‘good’ English – Actress Rosemond Brown to critics

April 21, 2018

I ‘chop’ some Bhim nation girl and the ‘tonga’ was talking – Shatta Wale brags

April 20, 2018

My career is not dead; I am releasing an album tomorrow – Bisa Kdei

April 20, 2018

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!