Reading FC Chief Brian Tevreden Excited Over Andy Yiadom Capture

Technical Director of Reading FC Brian Tevreden has expressed his delight after signing 'longtime target' Andy Yiadom.

The 26-year-old joined the Royals from Barnsley on a four-year deal.

And the technical director of the side, Brian Tevreden has disclosed how they have been itching to sign the Ghana international.

'Andy is a player we have been tracking for a long time and have worked hard to sign, so it is really pleasing to finally be able to welcome him to Reading,' said technical director Brian Tevreden.

'Andy's qualities stood out to us - his ability as an athletic and technical footballer, his potential to keep improving his game as well as his leadership abilities.'

Yiadom will officially become a Reading player on July 1 when his contract at Barnsley expires.

