Rugby Coaches Undergo Five-Day Training Programme

Dan Soko
Rugby Coaches Undergo Five-Day Training Programme

The Ghana Rugby Football Union (GRFU), has taken steps to build on its recent success, with series of training programmes for coaches.

The Union, through its president Mr Herbert Mensah, managed to secure the services of United Kingdom-based coach Mr Collins Osborne, to take local coaches through series of training session.

Mr Mensah, invited Mr Osborne to Ghana to observe the Bronze Cup and to identify areas for improvement.

The training sessions were conducted by Mr Osborne at the Accra Sports Stadium over a five day period.

It included training and education for women's sevens teams, 'Get Into Rugby' Development Officers, Ghana Rugby Club Coaches and the Ghana national team, the Ghana Eagles.

According to Mr Mensah, 'Collin is an exceptional Rugby Coach and it made a lot of sense to bring him to Ghana at this crucial moment of our history to help us to fulfil our mission of entering the global stage of global rugby'.

He said the next challenges of the Rugby Africa Men's Sevens and Men's Fifteens tournaments would require substantial funding for the Ghana rugby to keep on flying Ghana's flag high and proud,' Mensah said.

He added that besides for performance related funding the Union also needs substantial funds to run the show in terms of governance and administration, youth and women's rugby development, local competitions and training and education.

Mr Osborne said that it was tough for a person not used to the tropical heat of Ghana, that it was an honour and privilege to have become part of an incredible success story of a small Rugby Union that has achieved an enormous lot in a very short space of time.

'I take my hat off to Herbert Mensah and his team to have achieved what they achieved against many odds. The story of Ghana Rugby is already worth talking about, but I believe the first chapter has not even been written yet,' Osborne said.

Dan Soko
Dan Soko

