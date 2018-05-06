Home | News | Three Massive Promotions Spark 2018 WC Fever At Betway

Three Massive Promotions Spark 2018 WC Fever At Betway

Dan Soko
Online sports betting company, Betway Ghana, would give their customers the chance to participate in three interactive 2018 World Cup (WC) in Russia, promotions namely the Cup Calendar Challenge, Choose your Champions and Go for Gold.

The thrilling promotion runs from 14 June until 15 July 2018.

The betting company continues to reach new heights in the Ghanaian market having launched successful and rewarding promotions in the past.

With the launch of these three new promotions, sports fans have the opportunity to win cash prizes worth over $1 million, as well as high-end devices.

With the 'Choose Your Champions', Betway is giving customers a chance to win a grand prize of $1 million in the promotion.

According to the betting outfit, everyone who signs up with Betway would have free access to predict WC Group Stage Winners, Knockout Eliminations and the Finals Champions, which they can share on their social media channels.

To stand a chance to win the grand prize, customers must have made a minimum bet with Betway to be eligible.

The grand prize of $1 million is a shared jackpot prize and entries will be open until 14 June 2018. The winners of these prizes would be announced after the conclusion of the competition on Monday, July 16.

The 'Go for Gold' category is a simple promotion, where customers need to place a bet on at least one of the following outcomes: the outright WC Russia 2018 winner, Golden Ball, Golden Boot and the top African team. Customers can enter up until 14 June. For each bet, the customer gets an entry into that specific prize draw, where there are huge prizes for each.

The customer who bets on the outright winner and wins the lucky draw would receive a flat-screen TV. Other prizes include soccer boots, a smartphone and an Xbox One FIFA 18 bundle.

Customers who want to participate need to go to the Betway website, register an account if they haven't already and then navigate to the WC Promos page: a tab on the website set up specifically for easy access to all the ongoing promotions.

Betway continues to celebrate the global soccer event by offering Ghanaian fans daily deals and another grand prize in the Cup Calendar Challenge promotion.

Daily deals are offered on every single match all the way up to the Finals and give customers a chance to win a host of prizes, including smartphones, cash prizes, Free Bets and more.

Winners of the daily prizes would be awarded on the following day.

To qualify for the Cup Calendar prize draw, customers need to bet on every Round of 16 games, Semi's, Finals and third place playoff and they will stand a chance to win a share of GH¢12,000.00.

The winners of the grand prizes would be announced after the conclusion of the competition on Monday, 16.

