Kevin-Prince Boateng wins first trophy with Eintracht Frankfurt

Dan Soko

Kevin Prince12Kevin-Prince Boateng has been impressive for Eintracht Frankfurt this season

Kevin-Prince Boateng claimed his first-ever piece of silverware for Eintracht Frankfurt in their Germany Cup triumph over Bayern Munich.

The 31-year-old played the entire duration of the game as the Eagles shocked the reigning German topflight kings 3-1 at Olympiastadion.

Ante Rebic’s brace and Mijat Gacinovic’s late seconds strike handed Niko Kovac’s men their first German Cup title since 1988 and fifth in all.
It is the first piece of silverware Boateng has won in his country of birth, since he made his professional bow at Hertha Berlin.

It is the first piece of silverware Boateng has won in his country of birth, since he made his professional bow at Hertha Berlin.

The Bavarians squandered a number of chances – a result which denied them of lifting the tournament’s diadem for a record 19th time.
Eintracht finished this season’s Bundesliga as the eighth best team, and this victory means they pick a ticket to play in next season’s Europa League.

