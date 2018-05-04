Home | News | Ghanaians experience Cowbell in the Sky

Ghanaians experience Cowbell in the Sky

Dan Soko

General News of Saturday, 19 May 2018

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Dirk Laeremansplay videoManaging Director of Promasidor Ghana, Dirk Laeremans

For the first time in history, Ghanaians experienced and enjoyed a hot air balloon and travelled to see fascinating places in Ghana above sea level during the Cowbell in the Sky project.

The Cowbell balloon flew over the country from 12th to 19th May 2018.

The Cowbell balloon project helps the ongoing efforts to boost tourism, recreation and business in the country.

Some Ghanaians who enjoyed the flight have given good testimonies about the Cowbell in the Sky project.

Speaking to the press in Accra, the Managing Director of Promasidor Ghana, Dirk Laeremans was full of appreciation to the Civil Aviation Authority for the support and guidance they offered to the project.

He said, “the Civil Aviation Authority have been extremely supportive in guiding us through the registration and inspection of the very first hot air balloon in Ghana. Our Cowbell balloon has the proud registration number 9G-AFO”.

Pilot of the Cowbell balloon, Koen Audenaert sharing his experience noted that “ever since I began the flight for 29 years I have not experienced any accident before, but the project has been fully insured by Aviabel, an insurance company in Europe who have a sub-company in Ghana”.

Cowbell has promised to host another take off in October of this year.

The hot air balloon is an aircraft consisting of a large bag, called an envelope, which contains heated air. Suspended beneath this is a gondola or wicker basket, which carries both passengers and a source of fuel to burn in order to heat up the air in the envelope.”

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Medikal – Adwee Ba (Prod. by Halm)

May 04, 2018

Olamide – Omo Ologo (Prod. by S’Bling)

May 04, 2018

Stonebwoy ft. Baby Jet – Dirty Enemies (Prod. by MOG Beatz)

May 06, 2018

Patapaa – Pozo (Prod. by Dr. Ray Beatz)

May 06, 2018

Edem – Fie Fuor

May 04, 2018

Shatta Wale – Storm Energy

May 06, 2018

Most Read News

Trending GH: Ghanaians react to Wenger's departure from Arsenal at the end of the season

April 20, 2018
Ghanaian Movies Now On DStv And GOtv

Ghanaian Movies Now On DStv And GOtv

April 21, 2018
I’m not the first female artiste to expose my ‘sex organ’ on stage – Raquel

I’m not the first female artiste to expose my ‘sex organ’ on stage – Raquel

April 22, 2018
Fake Journalists Scandal: ‘I’m innocent’- Sahnoon Mohammed

Fake Journalists Scandal: ‘I’m innocent’- Sahnoon Mohammed

April 20, 2018
I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

University Of Ghana Was Built With Cocoa Money; JB Not Founder

May 09, 2018

Best Of The Web

Subscribe to comments feed Comments (0 posted)

total: | displaying:

Post your comment

  • Bold
  • Italic
  • Underline
  • Quote

Please enter the code you see in the image:

Captcha


Levante hat-trick star Emmanuel Boateng to miss final game of the season through suspension

May 19, 2018

Royal Wedding fabric appears on Ghanaian textile market hot

May 19, 2018

Your Response To Publication Opens A Huge Can of Telecom Worms–IMANI Tells Communications Ministry

May 19, 2018

Schools Receive Furniture From NIPDA

May 19, 2018

Harlequins UK Coach Sharpens Ghana Rugby Skills

May 19, 2018

Conte To Have The Final Say Over Mourinho?

May 19, 2018

Chelsea Beat Man Utd At Wembley To Win FA Cup

May 19, 2018

Ofori-Atta faulted by CLOGSAG

May 19, 2018

MOST POPULAR

Epistaxis, How to Manage Nose Bleed

May 17, 2018

Gov’t Given Two Weeks Ultimatum To Deal With Military/Police Clash

May 17, 2018

LPG Operators To Go On Nationwide Strike Next Week

May 17, 2018

BOSCH Opens Ultra-modern Showroom In Accra

May 17, 2018

Agric Minister Must Answer Questions In Parliament

May 17, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Dare me with your ‘good’ English – Actress Rosemond Brown to critics

April 21, 2018

I ‘chop’ some Bhim nation girl and the ‘tonga’ was talking – Shatta Wale brags

April 20, 2018

My career is not dead; I am releasing an album tomorrow – Bisa Kdei

April 20, 2018

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!