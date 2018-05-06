Court Remands Drinking Bar Operator For Making Noise

The Nsuta Circuit Court has remanded a drinking bar operator into prisons custody for making excessive noise.

Odehyie Asamoah was charged by environmental officers from the Sekyere Central district assembly, for operating a drinking spot and erecting loud speakers to play music to disturb members of the public, especially patients, doctors and nurses of the Nsuta polyclinic, without permit.

He pleaded not guilty to the charges and would reappear before the court presided over by Mrs. Lydia Osei Marfo, on May 24, this year.

Mr Joseph Puah Aamalesour, the district environmental officer, prosecuting told the court that on May 1, this year, the assemblyman and some town council members as well as the district environmental office receive complaints from the public that excessive noise from the drinking spot was causing nuisance to them.

He said his office together with other key stakeholders in the town went to the drinking spot to advise the operator to reduce the volume on his speakers.

Mr Aamalesour however, said the operator did not adhere to the advice but rather picked a quarrel with the complainants.

He said upon persistence refusal by the accused to adhere to the advice, his office took the matter up and reported to the police who arrested him.

Mr Aamalesour said the matter was later taken to the court to seek advice.