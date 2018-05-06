FOR LAUGHS... Antonio Rüdiger Performs Outrageous Dance After Chelsea Pipped Man. Utd To Lift FA Cup Trophy [VIDEO]

Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger led his team's celebrations in the Wembley dressing room after they lifted the FA Cup following a 1-0 win over Manchester United on Saturday.

The German defender was filmed on Twitter performing an outrageous dance routine, which featured heavy body-popping and a lot of hip action.

His routine was clearly popular among team-mates as they burst into fits of laughter. Rudiger accompanied the video with a message that read: 'That winning feeling... #Hustle #AlwaysBelieve #facupchampions'.

That winning feeling...???????????? #Hustle #AlwaysBelieve #facupchampions @chelseafc pic.twitter.com/lgQF1rVqD0 — Antonio Rüdiger (@ToniRuediger) May 19, 2018

Eden Hazard scored the only goal of the game after he picked himself up off the floor and fired home a penalty in the first half.