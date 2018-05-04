Samuel Mensah Set To Make Injury Return For Ostersunds FK Against Sundsvall

Ghanaian defender Samuel Laryea Mensah is set to make an injury return for Ostersunds FK in their clash against Sundsvall in the Swedish Allsvenskan League on Saturday.

The 28-year-old has not featured for the Red and Black lads in the ongoing campaign after being docked with a thigh injury just before the commencement of the season.

But he was back in training for Caleb Potter's side earlier this week as he prepares to make his first appearance in the league when they travel to square off against Sundsvall.

Confirmed report reaching GHANAsoccernet.com indicate that the former Right to Dream Academy defender will be named in the starting line-up for the Jemkraft Arena outfit in today's must-win match.

Mensah has been an important figure for Ostersunds FK since re-joining the club from Orebro FK in 2016 - scoring the only goal that won them the 2017 Swedish Cup.

He also played an integral role in their impressive run in the UEFA Europa League where they exited the competition at the Round of 16 stage after losing 4-2 on aggregate against English giants Arsenal FC.

