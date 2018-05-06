Randy Abbey Lavishes Praises On Zylofon Media For Sponsoring GPL

Former Communications Director of the Ghana Football Association, Randy Abbey has lauded Zylofon Media for pumping cash into the Ghana Premier League.

On Thursday, the Ghana Football Association signed a mega five-year sponsorship deal with Zylofon Media in a colourful ceremony at the Movenpick Ambassador Hotel in Accra, to become the headline sponsor of the Ghana Premier League.

According to the Ghana FA, the deal is worth $10 million over a five year period.

The Ghanaian top flight league has been without a sponsor since First Capital Bank pulled out as the headline sponsor midstream three years ago hence the news came as a sigh of relief for clubs.

In an interview with Kumasi-based Oyerepa FM, Abbey commended the nation's football governing body for securing the deal, which he believes will assist the clubs in solving their financial difficulties.

"Good news, at least it brings some cash and a relief to the club owners," Abbey stated on Oyerepa FM.

"This time around the clubs decided on a fee for the agent and I think this the lowest agent fee ever in our football."

The Ghana Premier League will now be officially known as 'Zylofon Cash Premier League'.

All 16 Premier league clubs would benefit from this sponsorship deal as a percentage as well as the officiating fees for the Division One League clubs.

