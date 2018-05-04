Home | News | I’ll contest 2020 elections – Mahama declares

Dan Soko

General News of Sunday, 20 May 2018

Source: Starrfmonline.com

Mahama Outstretched ArmsFormer President John Mahama

Former President John Mahama declared his interest to contest the 2020 elections on the ticket of the main opposition National Democratic Congress.

Mr. Mahama who had been coy about his interest for the slot wrote on Facebook Saturday evening that he has reflected on the numerous calls him to contest and will not disappoint his supporters.

“I want to congratulate the rank & file and executives of our party, the NDC, at all levels for the commitment and work rate we have put into our reorganization efforts.

“The zeal and determination of the average sympathizer of our great party is greater and miles ahead of what it was after the December 2016 Elections. We need to keep up with the momentum generated and follow the published timelines.

“To you the teeming supporters and sympathizers calling and requesting me to declare my intentions for the future, I wish to assure you today, that as a servant-leader, I have listened to your calls and reflected. I will not disappoint you even as we await the publication of the party’s guidelines for selecting a new leader,” Mahama wrote.

Mr. Mahama who was defeated by President Akufo-Addo in the 2016 elections will have to fend off competition from his former appointees including Dr. Spio-Garbrah, Sylvester Mensah Alban Bagbin among other inorder to be able to lead the NDC again.

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

