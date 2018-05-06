EOCO clears BoG of wrong doing on MMI deal

General News of Sunday, 20 May 2018

Source: Graphic.com.gh

Ernest Addison, Governor of the Bank of Ghana (BoG)

The Economic and Organised Crimes Office (EOCO) has exonerated the Bank of Ghana (BoG) of any wrong doing in the contract award for the Mobile Money interoperability(MMI) platform.

One of the companies that lost the bid petitioned EOCO alleging procurement and administrative breaches in the award of the contract.

But in its report EOCO said the Bank of Ghana acted within its mandate in the award of the contract.

“The investigations established that the BoG complied with its statutory duty by ensuring that the tender was dully processed by the procurement unit and evaluated by an appropriate evaluation panel,” EOCO said.

The host of Joy FM's, news analysis programme, Newsfile, Samson Lardy Ayenini who read a copy of the EOCO report on Saturday's programme said the report established that the threshold limited for the procurement fell within the governance approval limited.

“This is the allegation, breach of statutory duty to revive and refer to the central tender review committee, for a concurrent approval of the purported award to the Sibton Switch Systems limited in the amount of 4.6m which was over and above the permissible approval of the threshold and limit of both the head of entity and the Ghana entity committee. …. And this was the finding; it established that the threshold limited for the procurement fell within the governance approval limited,” he said.