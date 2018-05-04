Star Microinsurance educates over 60 market Queens

Business News of Sunday, 20 May 2018

Source: peacefmonline.com

This is the third training that has been organized for the Market Queens and leadership.

As the leading Microinsurance Company in Ghana, and with our presence in almost all the major markets in Ghana, the Management of Star Micro has, as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), embarked on Training of Market Queens & Leaders on “BOOK KEEPING AND WORKING CAPITAL MANAGEMENT” at the Cleaver House in Accra.

This was done in partnership with the Organizers of Market Women's Day Celebration (MWDC).

The day was also used in launching of the Second edition of the MWDC, which was graced by Deputy Greater Accra Regional Minister, Mrs. Elizabeth Sackey, the Greater Accra Market Queen, and Mr. Kwame Asare Boakye, the Executive Director of Star Micro.

The first and second was done in the latter part of last year at the British Council and the Institute of Local Government Studies, Ogbojo-Madina respectively. Mr. Seth Twumasi, the Head of Finance and Administration, took time to take the participants through the various stages of book keeping their business transactions and effectively managing their capital.

The Management of Star Micro has plans to replicate same in other Regional/District capitals like Takoradi, Kumasi, Koforidua, Techiman, Tamale, etc. The Management sees these Trainings as our Contribution to society and also complimenting Governments effort to achieve the Millennium Development Goals (MDGs) 1 & 3, which is to ‘Eradicate Extreme Poverty and Hunger' and ‘Promote Gender Equality and Empowerment”. Other Topics that has thought and will also be dealt with are; THE CHANGING SCENES OF LIFE AND THE NEED TO PREPARE FOR SUCH CHANGES; THE IMPACT OF MARKET WOMEN ON THE ECONOMY, MANAGING THEIR BUSINESS AS COMPANIES & ENTERPRENUERSHIP AND CUSTOMER RELATIONSHIP MANAGEMENT.

It must be said that this trainings have been very much appreciated by the Queens and Leadership and have asked that the various groups under them are also given same training in their local markets which the Management has accepted to do.

Star Microinsurance by these acts have really lived by its slogan, “Star Micro, Your Tool for Poverty Alleviation”