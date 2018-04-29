Black Stars to start training at Legon Presec Park ahead of Japan, Iceland friendlies

Sports News of Sunday, 20 May 2018

Source: GHANAsoccernet.com

Black Stars training

The Black Stars will start training at the Legon Presec Park on Tuesday ahead of the friendlies against Japan and Iceland, GHANASoccernet.com can exclusively report.

Head coach Kwesi Appiah wants to use the non-residential camping to get his squad in shape for the two assignments.

Players named in the 20-man squad and are in town for holidays are expected to report.

Appiah caused a bit of shock after refusing to name Jordan Ayew- Swansea City's top scorer in the just ended English Premier League- and his brother Andre in his squad.

Substantive captain Asamoah Gyan of Turkish side Kayserispor was also not invited.

The team will leave Ghana on 25 May, 2018 to Japan to face the Asian side who want to test their readiness for this summer's FIFA World Cup finals in Russia.

Ghana's squad Japan and Iceland:

Richard Ofori (Maritzburg FC, South Africa) Lawrence Ati Zigi (Sochaux, France) Lumor Abgenyenu (Sporting CP, Portugal)

Andy Kyere Yiadom ( Reading, England) Kwasi Okyere (Bayern Munich, Germany) Joseph Attamah (?stanbul Ba?ak?ehir F.K., Turkey)

Sackey Isaac (Alanyaspor,Turkey) Afriyie Acquah (Torino, Italy) Kassim Nuhu (Young Boys, Switzerland), Raphael Dwamena (FC Zurich, Switzerland)

Frank Acheampong (Tianjin Teda, China) Richmond Boakye Yiadom (Jiangsu Suning, China), Mubarak Wakaso (Deportivo Alaves)

Thomas Partey (Atletico Madrid,Spain) Emmanuel Boateng (Levante, Spain) Edwin Gyasi (CSKA Sofia, Bulgaria)

Thomas Agyepong (NAC Breda, Holland) Rashid Sumaila ( Al Gharafa, Qatar) Nicholas Opoku (Club African, Tunisia) Nana Ampomah ( Waasland- Beveren, Belgium) Albert Adomah (Aston Villa, England)