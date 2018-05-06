Home | News | 1D1F: Four companies ready in Bosomtwe District

1D1F: Four companies ready in Bosomtwe District

Dan Soko

Business News of Sunday, 20 May 2018

Source: Graphic.com.gh

Dce Bosomtwe SpeakThe DCE for Bosomtwe, Joseph Kwasi Asuming speaking during a meeting

Four private companies in the Bosomtwe District of the Ashanti Region have submitted proposals to the National Secretariat of the One District One factory to operate in the district.

The companies are Vester Oil Company (vegetable oil manufacturing), at Deduako Junction; Ashanti Food Company (a food processing company) at Krom Adwafo; Golden Web Company Ltd (vegetable oil) at New Kokobriko, and OMG Company at Pramso, also a gas cylinder manufacturing company.

With the exception of the OMG Company at Pramso which is yet to start operations, all the three others have started initial operations at limited capacities and are ready to rollout fully when approved by the 1D1F Secretariat for the flagship the government’s programme.

The District Chief Execute for Bosomtwe, Mr Joseph Kwasi Asuming, who announced this at a general assembly meeting of the assembly on Thursday, said it was waiting for response from the One District One Factory Headquarters in Accra for approval to enable the businesses engage fully.

Optimism

The DCE was upbeat that all the proposals would be approved so they could operate well and employ many youth in the district and beyond to increase commercial activities in the district, increase revenue of the assembly as well as increase gross domestic product of the nation.

Mr Asuming said the assembly had put in place a district implementation support committee for the 1D1F to assist in the smooth implementation and operations of the project.

No interference

The DCE who is also the assembly member for Worakese, explained that when approved by the national secretariat of the 1D1F, the company or companies would be operating privately without any interference by the government.
“Government’s responsibility would only be to monitor the activities of the entities to ensure that they are operating within laid down modalities so it would not defeat the intention of its establishment”, Mr Asuming said.

School feeding

The DCE announced that the beneficiary schools for the school feeding programme have been increased from 39 to 46, catering for 14,910 children from the previous 13,255.
This according to the DCE, would reduce the burden of the children going round looking for food during break time and would also ease the burden of parents as they would not have to spend so much on food for their wards.

Support

Mr Asuming announced that the assembly had paid an amount of Gh¢12, 400 as school fees for 83 people with disability in the district during the 2017/2018 academic year.
The payment of the fees to the students who are at different levels of education was aimed at ensuring that that they were able to pursue further studies so they become economically empowered and not end up on the streets begging for alms.

Commendation

The Presiding Member of the Bosomtwe Assembly, Mr Frank Forkuoh Ababio was full of praise for the assembly members and other political actors for the prevailing peace in the district and urged them to maintain it in the interest of peace and development of the area.
He appealed to the members of the assembly to remain focused and support the assembly’s goal of development and improving the quality of life of the people.

The PM reminded members of the house of the need to work very hard towards the completion of the assembly’s projects and other initiatives such as the construction of markets, schools, development of the agricultural sector and revenue mobilization.

