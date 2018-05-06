DVLA Prioritises Customer Care

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA), Mr. Kwame Agyemang Busia, has signalled increasing shift towards modernization of their operations to ensure high standards of customer care.

They would continue to introduce cutting-edge information technology-led innovations to transform the entire value chain of its activities with the aim to achieving customer satisfaction.

That, he said, was the way forward to build, promote and sustain a positive corporate image.

Mr. Busia was addressing a meeting with employees of the DVLA as part of his inspection tour of their offices in the Ashanti Region.

He was accompanied by Board Members of the Authority and they visited the Bekwai, Mampong, Offinso, Agona and Obuasi Offices.

The CEO said the introduction of 'prestige and premium services' in some of their offices across the country was part of strategic plans to increase customer satisfaction while building a new image for the organization.

They were determined to maintain best practices for licensing drivers and vehicles to make the roads safe for everybody.

Added to this, was the need to uphold integrity, professionalism, excellence, and reliability in serve delivery.

Mr. Busia said to enhance driver training, testing and licensing, they would be opening more training schools.

The DVLA was not only poised to become a leader in the transport industry, but to leverage on its operations to make sure that only vehicles in good condition operated on the roads.

He entreated the workers to commit themselves to excellent customer service in line with the authority's vision to travel the path of customer-centred delivery.

Mr. Frank Davies, Board Chairman, urged the workers to eschew bad workplace behaviour and serve the public with diligence.

They should desist from aiding middlemen in their criminal activities that tended to soil the image of the organization.

By Yussif Ibrahim, GNA