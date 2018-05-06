Home | News | My Government Has Reduced Corruption--Akufo-Addo

My Government Has Reduced Corruption--Akufo-Addo

Dan Soko
My Government Has Reduced Corruption--Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo believes corruption has reduced under the New Patriotic Party (NPP) administration.

Though scandals including bribery and extortion allegations against the Energy Minister, the presidency and the Trade Ministry have rocked his government, the President insisted that corruption had reduced under his administration.

“The rot and corruption are gradually reducing in Ghana. We are no longer a subject of corruption on a massive scale- that is no longer a part of the reality of Ghana today,” said the President.

“My Opponents will have no message in 2020′

The President also stressed that his political opponents would have no campaign message against him ahead of the 2020 elections, as he would have fulfilled promises made in the run-up to the 2020 elections.

“To those who say they are still not seeing anything, they should wait and watch me. By the end of the four years, they will have nothing to say. They will acknowledge that we came to work for the development of Ghana.”

“One by one we are keeping our promises. Free SHS is now a reality. In September this year, the Free SHS policy will cover new entrants, in addition to those who will then be in SHS 2. By September 2019, it will cover all students in Senior High Schools across the country. Teacher and nursing trainees are also receiving their allowances. We have also retired a large chunk of the NHIS debt left by my predecessor, and the NHIS is working,” he said

President Akufo-Addo made this known when he visited the Asutifi South, Asutifi North, Asunafo North and Asunafo South constituencies, on day 2 of his 3-day tour of the Brong Ahafo Region.

As part of his tour, President Akufo-Addo cut the sod for the construction of an administrative block for the Asunafo South District Assembly; and inspected the newly constructed bridge for residents of Asumura in the Asunafo North constituency.

President Akufo-Addo also commissioned the newly constructed special ward at the St. Theresa's Hospital at Hwidiem in Asutifi South; and inspected the 68-bed hospital and semi-detached maternity block, which is under construction at Kenyasi in the Asutifi North constituency.

