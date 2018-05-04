Home | News | Is it Legal Detaining A Prisoner With Production Warrant?

Is it Legal Detaining A Prisoner With Production Warrant?

Dan Soko
Is it Legal Detaining A Prisoner With Production Warrant?

For years, Bangladesh has come under international criticism for enforced disappearances, secret and arbitrary detentions, extrajudicial killings and crackdown on freedom of speech and association. But, since November 7, 2017, the current autocratic regime in the country are detaining to be released prisoners by abusing production warrants issued by the lower courts. This are been done by wrongly pressurizing or influencing the lower courts, which already are under absolute control and command of the ruling party.

Internationally acclaimed multi award winning anti militancy journalist and newspaper editor Salah Uddin Shoaib Choudhury was scheduled to be released from the prison on November 7, 2017 as the court issued an order withdrawing the production warrant, against which Shoaib Choudhury has been held in prison custody after the end of his conviction period. But, at the verbal directives of certain quarters, Senior Superintendent of Kashinpur Central Jail (Part-1), Subrata Kumar Bala and jailor Anwar had illegally held Salah Uddin Shoaib Choudhury in prison ignoring or hiding the production warrant withdrawal order issued by the Metropolitan Session Judge's court in Dhaka. Four days later, the same court was compelled in reissuing a fresh production warrant - proving the entire matter as a clear case of state-patronized intimidation.

Legal experts said, both civil and criminal cases can be lodged against Subrata Kumar Bala and Anwar in future as they already had committed serious crimes by unlawfully detaining an already released prisoner [Salah Uddin Shoaib Choudhury] for four consecutive days. For such crimes, they would be handed down rigorous imprisonment for a specific period by the competent courts [in the criminal case] and will also be compelled paying substantial amount of financial dammarage/compensation to Salah Uddin Shoaib Choudhury in the civil suit. In such cases, both the officers will be terminated from the government services.

The legal experts said, "As the crime has already been committed by the prison authorities, there is no time bar in filling the cases (both criminal and civil), especially because, Salah Uddin Shoaib Choudhury is still in the prison.

On May 17, 2018 several lower courts had played the same wrong tactics by not withdrawing production warrants issued against former Prime Minister and chairperson of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), Khaleda Zia. With this latest instances of delaying release of Mrs. Zia from the prison by unduly influencing lower courts in delaying the withdrawal of production warrants - the issue of playing foul centering production warrants has already drawn the attention of international media and rights groups. The matter of using production warrant as a newer tool of intimidation has now been fully proved.

Hopefully international rights groups and media will raise voice against such gross violation of human rights by the autocratic regime in Bangladesh.

The author is a freelance columnist writing on diversified issues in Bangladeshi and international newspapers.

Disclaimer: "The views/contents expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of Syed Ulfat Ahmed and do not neccessarily reflect those of Modern Ghana. Modern Ghana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements contained in this article."

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Olamide – Omo Ologo (Prod. by S’Bling)

May 04, 2018

Medikal – Adwee Ba (Prod. by Halm)

May 04, 2018

kumi Guitar – Betweener (Prod. by Jaynim Beatz)

May 04, 2018

Atumpan – Slay Mama (Prod. by Dr. Raybeat)

April 22, 2018

Bisa Kdei – Ewiase

May 04, 2018

Showboy – Sankofa (Prod. by Ivanbeatz)

May 06, 2018

Most Read News

I’m not the first female artiste to expose my ‘sex organ’ on stage – Raquel

I’m not the first female artiste to expose my ‘sex organ’ on stage – Raquel

April 22, 2018
Ghanaian Movies Now On DStv And GOtv

Ghanaian Movies Now On DStv And GOtv

April 21, 2018

Akufo-Addo Suspends Top Judges Following Anas' Exposé

May 09, 2018
I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018
Ghana Actress’ ‘sex-for-rent’ claim sparks debate in Ghana

Ghana Actress’ ‘sex-for-rent’ claim sparks debate in Ghana

April 29, 2018
SAD NEWS... Former Kotoko Defender Kwaku Duah Is Dead

SAD NEWS... Former Kotoko Defender Kwaku Duah Is Dead

April 21, 2018

Best Of The Web

Subscribe to comments feed Comments (0 posted)

total: | displaying:

Post your comment

  • Bold
  • Italic
  • Underline
  • Quote

Please enter the code you see in the image:

Captcha


Mahama hints of contesting election 2020

May 19, 2018

Kevin Prince Boateng provides assist as Eintracht Frankfurt stun Bayern Munich to clinch DFB-Pokal

May 19, 2018

Mahama subtly declares to run for president in 2020

May 19, 2018

Thomas Agyepong named in Ghana squad despite injury reports

May 19, 2018

Zanetor observes election in Jersey, UK

May 19, 2018

Chelsea didn’t deserve to win – Mourinho

May 19, 2018

Are we eating our meals at the wrong times?

May 19, 2018

Nadal beats Djokovic to reach Rome final

May 19, 2018

MOST POPULAR

Ashanti NPP Communicators To Strike Over Neglect

May 18, 2018

The Deterioration Of The Liberian Health Care System

May 18, 2018

A Man With An Unblemished Reputation, Kamal-deen Abdulai Is The Way To Go

May 18, 2018

The Information Explosion

May 18, 2018

Ashanti NRSC Blames Tramadol Usage For Cause Of Road Accidents

May 18, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Dare me with your ‘good’ English – Actress Rosemond Brown to critics

April 21, 2018

I ‘chop’ some Bhim nation girl and the ‘tonga’ was talking – Shatta Wale brags

April 20, 2018

My career is not dead; I am releasing an album tomorrow – Bisa Kdei

April 20, 2018

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!