Is it Legal Detaining A Prisoner With Production Warrant?

For years, Bangladesh has come under international criticism for enforced disappearances, secret and arbitrary detentions, extrajudicial killings and crackdown on freedom of speech and association. But, since November 7, 2017, the current autocratic regime in the country are detaining to be released prisoners by abusing production warrants issued by the lower courts. This are been done by wrongly pressurizing or influencing the lower courts, which already are under absolute control and command of the ruling party.

Internationally acclaimed multi award winning anti militancy journalist and newspaper editor Salah Uddin Shoaib Choudhury was scheduled to be released from the prison on November 7, 2017 as the court issued an order withdrawing the production warrant, against which Shoaib Choudhury has been held in prison custody after the end of his conviction period. But, at the verbal directives of certain quarters, Senior Superintendent of Kashinpur Central Jail (Part-1), Subrata Kumar Bala and jailor Anwar had illegally held Salah Uddin Shoaib Choudhury in prison ignoring or hiding the production warrant withdrawal order issued by the Metropolitan Session Judge's court in Dhaka. Four days later, the same court was compelled in reissuing a fresh production warrant - proving the entire matter as a clear case of state-patronized intimidation.

Legal experts said, both civil and criminal cases can be lodged against Subrata Kumar Bala and Anwar in future as they already had committed serious crimes by unlawfully detaining an already released prisoner [Salah Uddin Shoaib Choudhury] for four consecutive days. For such crimes, they would be handed down rigorous imprisonment for a specific period by the competent courts [in the criminal case] and will also be compelled paying substantial amount of financial dammarage/compensation to Salah Uddin Shoaib Choudhury in the civil suit. In such cases, both the officers will be terminated from the government services.

The legal experts said, "As the crime has already been committed by the prison authorities, there is no time bar in filling the cases (both criminal and civil), especially because, Salah Uddin Shoaib Choudhury is still in the prison.

On May 17, 2018 several lower courts had played the same wrong tactics by not withdrawing production warrants issued against former Prime Minister and chairperson of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), Khaleda Zia. With this latest instances of delaying release of Mrs. Zia from the prison by unduly influencing lower courts in delaying the withdrawal of production warrants - the issue of playing foul centering production warrants has already drawn the attention of international media and rights groups. The matter of using production warrant as a newer tool of intimidation has now been fully proved.

Hopefully international rights groups and media will raise voice against such gross violation of human rights by the autocratic regime in Bangladesh.

The author is a freelance columnist writing on diversified issues in Bangladeshi and international newspapers.