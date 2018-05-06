Home | News | Kudjoe Fianoo named Peace and Sport ambassador

Kudjoe Fianoo named Peace and Sport ambassador

Dan Soko

Sports News of Sunday, 20 May 2018

Source: Myjoyonline.com

Peace And Sport AmbassadorFile photo

Chairman of Ghana League Club Association (GHALCA), Mr. Kudjoe Fianoo has been appointed West Africa's ambassador for Peace and Sport.

The astute administrator was unveiled as the ambassador on the occasion of first Peace and Sport forum hosted by business and investments outfit, 9BS Group of Companies.

Founder of Peace and Sport Joël Bouzou tasked Mr Fianoo to use sports as a tool for promoting peace and ensure harmonious living in Sub-Saharan Africa.

The former AshantiGold Chief Executive Officer expressed gratitude for his appointment and urged all stakeholders in the sporting fraternity to render an unflinching support to his course.

“It with great sense of pride and honour, I accept to serve as the ambassador for Peace and Sports for the sub-region of West Africa and I hope to get the full support for the Ministry of Youth and Sports, National Sports Authority, Ghana Football Association, GHALCA just to mention a few and the entire sporting fraternity in Ghana.

“I wish to make a special request to the media, that I need the full support of the media in the discharge of my duties. Having dedicated myself to serve my country through sports especially football spanning over three decades I have come to appreciate the power of sports ion nation building.

“I can confidently say sport is the driving force for healthy and sound society. It is just no surprise that the Mr. Bouzou has chosen sports to foster peace around the world and deserve commendation from the entire world.

“I want to assure him that, they have found a capable hand to drive their dreams and aspiration of the organization,’’ Fianoo stated.

Peace and Sport is a Monaco-based organization under the High Patronage of H.S.H. Prince Albert II.

It was founded in 2007, with the objective to bring the structuring values of sport to the heart of communities in crisis throughout the world, making the sport a vehicle for tolerance, respect and citizenship at the service of sustainable peace.

The backbone of its action is a group of over 80 high-level athletes, called “Champions for Peace” who dynamically support the organization’s activities at all levels.

