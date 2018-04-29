GLICO Life deploys digital platform

Business News of Sunday, 20 May 2018

GLICO LIFE, a leading name and brand of choice in Ghana’s life insurance market, is on a journey of digitalization.

This drive is to offer seamless operational efficiency to the satisfaction of its ever growing customer base.

GLICO LIFE has successfully deployed a mobile digital platform dubbed, “M-PROPOSAL” for the sale of its individual lines of business.

The M-PROPOSAL platform provides speedy processing of application forms for the comfort of both the client and Life agent.

Piloted from the last quarter of 2017, the M-PROPOSAL has been deployed nationwide for the sale of life insurance individual lines policies.

Additionally but separately, GLICO LIFE has deployed another mobile digital platform dubbed, “M-AGENT” for the sale and cash collection of its micro insurance policies.

Customers instantly receive text notification on payment of daily micro insurance premiums.

The deployment of these digital platforms is in line GLICO LIFE’s commitment to be more customer-centric, as well as evolve with technological trends in today’s changing business landscape.

Commenting on the operations of the digital platforms, the Executive Director for Technical, Maame Dufie Achampong-Kyei Obeng, stated that “we acknowledge the supremacy of today’s customer in the life insurance sales journey and as such we have deployed these platforms to afford them the opportunity to control and authenticate their sales processes.”

She further entreated customers to buy life insurance from GLICO LIFE agents using the digital app M-PROPOSAL for fast and efficient service delivery.

Mrs. Achampong-Kyei Obeng further assured policyholders that plans are far advanced in the deployment of another mobile digital application for the speedy reporting and processing of claims.

This would be piloted and deployed in due course.

Asked what the future holds for GLICO LIFE, the Managing Director of GLICO LIFE, Edward Forkuo Kyei stated that “GLICO LIFE has successfully operated its business model gloriously to build an enviable brand. Today, technology is driving businesses and to ensure that we remain relevant, we are on a journey to reinvent ourselves and embrace technology to attend to the shifting needs of our customers.”

GLICO LIFE is currently the only life insurance company in Ghana rated “B” by Standards & Poor’s Rating Agency.