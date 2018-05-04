Home | News | Experts predict 3% fuel price rise

Experts predict 3% fuel price rise

Dan Soko

Business News of Sunday, 20 May 2018

Source: Myjoyonline.com

New Fuel Pump PetroleumFile photo

Experts predict fuel prices will rise three percent in May’s second pricing window, according to the Institute of Energy Security.

Reports of the increase come after three consecutive pricing windows where rates remained steady.

The slight surge could stem from a 1.33 percent depreciation of the Ghana cedi against the U.S. dollar, the IES report revealed.

Recent U.S. sanctions against Iran is a factor in increases as well, the report said.

Executive Secretary of Chamber of Petroleum Consumers (COPEC) Duncan Amoah said on Monday that “a fully functional national refinery would have served a good catalyst to manage such price increases.”

Meanwhile, IES revealed that Zen Petroleum remains the frontrunner in the market with the cheapest fuel followed by Benab Oil, Pacific, Lucky Oil and Frimps Oil.

Internationally, Brent crude prices continue to soar from $73.01 per barrel to $75.12 per barrel at close trading.

“The increases in Brent Crude prices, as well as finished products and the depreciation of the Cedi do not present positive news for the petroleum consumer,” the report stated.

Standard and Poor’s Global Platts benchmark showed that gasoline rose 2.55 percent at $712.68 per metric tonne.

The National Petroleum Authority (NPA) can opt to standardize prices with the Price Stabilization and Recovery Levy.

For more news, go to myjoyonline.com

Related Articles:

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Medikal – Adwee Ba (Prod. by Halm)

May 04, 2018

Stonebwoy – We Bad (Don 45)

May 06, 2018

Stonebwoy ft. Baby Jet – Dirty Enemies (Prod. by MOG Beatz)

May 06, 2018

Bisa Kdei – Ewiase

May 04, 2018

Barima Sidney – Mpinatwe3 (Prod. by Kin Dee)

April 29, 2018

Atumpan – Slay Mama (Prod. by Dr. Raybeat)

April 22, 2018

Most Read News

Mother Who Poured Hot Water On Son For Allegedly Stealing ₵1 Pleads Guilty

May 09, 2018
Arsene Wenger To Leave Arsenal: Who Will Replace Him?

Arsene Wenger To Leave Arsenal: Who Will Replace Him?

April 20, 2018
Ghana Actress’ ‘sex-for-rent’ claim sparks debate in Ghana

Ghana Actress’ ‘sex-for-rent’ claim sparks debate in Ghana

April 29, 2018
I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Trending GH: Ghanaians react to Wenger's departure from Arsenal at the end of the season

April 20, 2018

Two granted GHC20,000.00 bail for defilement

April 23, 2018

Best Of The Web

Subscribe to comments feed Comments (0 posted)

total: | displaying:

Post your comment

  • Bold
  • Italic
  • Underline
  • Quote

Please enter the code you see in the image:

Captcha


Mahama hints of contesting election 2020

May 19, 2018

Kevin Prince Boateng provides assist as Eintracht Frankfurt stun Bayern Munich to clinch DFB-Pokal

May 19, 2018

Mahama subtly declares to run for president in 2020

May 19, 2018

Thomas Agyepong named in Ghana squad despite injury reports

May 19, 2018

Zanetor observes election in Jersey, UK

May 19, 2018

Chelsea didn’t deserve to win – Mourinho

May 19, 2018

Are we eating our meals at the wrong times?

May 19, 2018

Nadal beats Djokovic to reach Rome final

May 19, 2018

MOST POPULAR

Ashanti NPP Communicators To Strike Over Neglect

May 18, 2018

The Deterioration Of The Liberian Health Care System

May 18, 2018

A Man With An Unblemished Reputation, Kamal-deen Abdulai Is The Way To Go

May 18, 2018

The Information Explosion

May 18, 2018

Ashanti NRSC Blames Tramadol Usage For Cause Of Road Accidents

May 18, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Dare me with your ‘good’ English – Actress Rosemond Brown to critics

April 21, 2018

I ‘chop’ some Bhim nation girl and the ‘tonga’ was talking – Shatta Wale brags

April 20, 2018

My career is not dead; I am releasing an album tomorrow – Bisa Kdei

April 20, 2018

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!