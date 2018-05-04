Home | News | Defender Lalas Abubakar scores late to secure away win for Crew

Defender Lalas Abubakar scores late to secure away win for Crew

Dan Soko

Lalas Abubakar1Lalas Abubakar, Columbus Crew

Ghanaian defender Lalas Abubakar left it late to score and secure the maximum points for Columbus Crew in a 1-0 away win at New England Revolution in the Major League Soccer on Saturday night.

The 23-year-old former student of the University of Ghana scored in the 85th minute to seal the maximum points for the Yellow armies.

Abubakar headed in a Federico Higuain corner kick in the 85th minute as the Crew (7-3-3, 24 points) extended its unbeaten streak to six games and its shutout streak to 405 consecutive minutes. The Revolution (5-4-2, 17 points) lost for the second time at home this season.

A quick passing series caught the Revolution off-balance, Federico Higuain’s one-timer releasing Cristian Martinez, who earned a corner. Then, Abubakar headed Higuain’s corner past Matt Turner after an Artur dummy run drew two Revolution defenders out of the goal area at the near post.

This is his first goal of the 2018 calendar season for the Crew. He joins four other Ghanaians including Ebenezer Ofori, Emma Boateng, Latif Blessing, Harrison Afful, including Ghanaian born American international Gyasi Zardes who have been involved in 16 goals this term.

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

