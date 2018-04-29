Home | News | Rashid Sumaila earns Black Stars return for Japan and Iceland friendlies

Rashid Sumaila earns Black Stars return for Japan and Iceland friendlies

Dan Soko

Sports News of Sunday, 20 May 2018

Source: ghanasportsonline.com

Rashid Sumaila 002Rashid Sumaila

Black Stars coach James Kwesi Appiah has handed a call-up to defender Rashid Sumaila for next month’s FIFA international friendlies against Iceland and Japan, Ghana Sports Online can exclusively confirm.

The 25-year-old central defender is among a list of players who have been handed a return to the Ghanaian senior national team.

Sumaila, who last played for Al Gharafa in the Qatari Super League, has had limited national team call-ups after the 2014 FIFA World Cup.

He has not played competitive football since last October.

He joins debutantes Emmanuel Boateng and Okyere Kwasi Wriedt who have been handed call-ups.

Ghana Sports Online also confirmed Asante Kotoko keeper Felix Annan has been called up.

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

