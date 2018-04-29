Rashid Sumaila earns Black Stars return for Japan and Iceland friendlies

Sports News of Sunday, 20 May 2018

Source: ghanasportsonline.com

Rashid Sumaila

Black Stars coach James Kwesi Appiah has handed a call-up to defender Rashid Sumaila for next month’s FIFA international friendlies against Iceland and Japan, Ghana Sports Online can exclusively confirm.

The 25-year-old central defender is among a list of players who have been handed a return to the Ghanaian senior national team.

Sumaila, who last played for Al Gharafa in the Qatari Super League, has had limited national team call-ups after the 2014 FIFA World Cup.

He has not played competitive football since last October.

He joins debutantes Emmanuel Boateng and Okyere Kwasi Wriedt who have been handed call-ups.

Ghana Sports Online also confirmed Asante Kotoko keeper Felix Annan has been called up.