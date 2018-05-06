Home | News | Mahama to contest 2020 Polls

Mahama to contest 2020 Polls

Dan Soko

General News of Sunday, 20 May 2018

Source: kasapafmonline.com

Mahama WaFormer President John Dramani Mahama

Former President John Dramani Mahama has given indication he’s likely to contest the Presidency in the 2020 general polls.

This however will happen should he be elected again in the party’s primaries as the Flagbearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress(NDC).

Mr. Mahama has been tight-lipped on the NDC Flagbearership, but only said the party’s re-organization was the most pressing move for him.

The party has been holding Unity Walk across the length and breadth of the country to bridge the gap between the party’s hierarchy and the grassroot.

In Facebook post, Mr. Mahama lauded the NDC’s re-organization efforts, which he reiterated has raised the party’s morale.

“I want to congratulate the rank & file and executives of our party, the NDC, at all levels for the commitment and work rate we have put into our reorganization efforts.

“The zeal and determination of the average sympathizer of our great party is greater and miles ahead of what it was after the December 2016 Elections. We need to keep up with the momentum generated and follow the published timelines.

[embedded content]

“To you the teeming supporters and sympathizers calling and requesting me to declare my intentions for the future, I wish to assure you today, that as a servant-leader, I have listened to your calls and reflected. I will not disappoint you even as we await the publication of the party’s guidelines for selecting a new leader,” Mahama wrote.

[embedded content]









Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

