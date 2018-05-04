I still stand by my decision to contest - Joshua Alabi

Politics of Sunday, 20 May 2018

Professor Joshua Alabi has assured that he is still a contender for the flagbearership slot of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), despite been tight lipped for a while.

His comments comes shortly after ex-president John Dramani declared his intention to contest in the NDC flagbearership race, after several calls from well wishers and sympathizers, he claimed.

John Mahama's post on Facebook read, “To you the teeming supporters and sympathizers calling and requesting me to declare my intentions for the future, I wish to assure you today, that as a servant-leader, I have listened to your calls and reflected. I will not disappoint you even as we await the publication of the party’s guidelines for selecting a new leader.”

Prof Alabi, who is the least worried about the new development, stated vehemently that he is still interested in contesting to become the one who will lead the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to victory during the December polls.

Also, in an interview on '21 minutes with KKB', Joshua Alabi declared himself as “Chosen by God [already]” to lead the NDC and “make Ghana the money hub of Africa."

The former Vice Chancellor in a communiqué to www.ghanaweb.com stated, "Comrades, I greet you all. I have scanned through some of the discussions concerning my participation in our flag bearer contest, and wish to assure all that I still stand by my decision to contest should our party open nominations this year. I admit it would require hard work, commitment and selflessness but what I know is that the Good Lord is in the center of our campaign and we are surely going to win the primaries. It would be a triller in the history of our great party( NDC) I entreat all to stay focused to the course. We are winners, yes we are."

Prof. Alabi, 'seeing no competitor in the NDC race', is among the NDC stalwarts who have declared their readiness to lead the party into the 2020 polls.

The others include the 2nd deputy Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin; former CEO of the National Health Insurance Authority; Sylvester Menah and NDC Communicator Stephen Atubiga.