Free SHS to cover 2nd year students in September – Akufo-Addo

General News of Sunday, 20 May 2018

Source: kasapafmonline.com

President Akufo-Addo

President Akufo-Addo has assured his flagship Free Senior High School programme will cover second year students of various public second cycle institutions across the country, beginning September this year.

The President made the revelation while he took a swipe at the opposition for criticizing his policies at a Durbar in Busunya in the Nkoranza North district of the Brong Ahafo region.

“One by one we are keeping our promises. Free SHS is now a reality. In September this year, the Free SHS policy will cover new entrants, in addition to those who will then be in SHS 2. By September 2019, it will cover all students in Senior High Schools across the country. Teacher and nursing trainees are also receiving their allowances. We have also retired a large chunk of the NHIS debt left by my predecessor, and the NHIS is working,” he said

The President continued, “To those who say they are still not seeing anything, they should wait and watch me. By the end of the four years, they will have nothing to say. They will acknowledge that we came to work for the development of Ghana.”

As part of his 3-day tour of the region, President Akufo-Addo cut the sod for the construction of an administrative block for the Asunafo South District Assembly; and inspected the newly constructed bridge for residents of Asumura in the Asunafo North constituency.

President Akufo-Addo also commissioned the newly constructed special ward at the St. Theresa’s Hospital at Hwidiem in Asutifi South; and inspected the 68-bed hospital and semi-detached maternity block, which is under construction at Kenyasi in the Asutifi North constituency.