I won’t disappoint – Mahama on calls to declare intentions

Dan Soko

General News of Sunday, 20 May 2018

Source: citinewsroom.com

Mahama BoltFormer President, John Dramani Mahama

Former President John Mahama has once again dropped another tease as political watchers wait to see if he will declare his intention to run for the presidency.

He has been tight-lipped on the National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearship and only said the reorganisation of the party was the most pressing thing for the party.

This is following the party’s humbling at the polls by the New Patriotic Party in 2016.

The Unity Marches have embodied the reorganisation the NDC has been holding nationwide to bridge the gap between the party hierarchy and the grassroots.

In a post on Facebook, Mr Mahama applauded the party’s reorganisation efforts which he said had raised the party morale.

He followed this up by saying he would not ignore calls for him to make his intentions known for long.

“To you, the teeming supporters and sympathizers calling and requesting me to declare my intentions for the future, I wish to assure you today, which as a servant-leader, I have listened to your calls and reflected. I will not disappoint you even as we await the publication of the party’s guidelines for selecting a new leader.”

About four NDC stalwarts have already declared their readiness to lead the party in the 2020 polls.

They are the 2nd deputy Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin; former CEO of the National Health Insurance Authority, Sylvester Mensah; former La-Dadekotopon MP, Nii Amasah Namoale and former Vice-Chancellor of the University of Professional Studies, Professor Joshua Alabi.

