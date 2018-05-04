Home | News | We’ve committed GHC100m for road rehabilitation – Akufo-Addo

We’ve committed GHC100m for road rehabilitation – Akufo-Addo

Dan Soko

General News of Sunday, 20 May 2018

Source: citinewsroom.com

Nkoranza Akufo Addo4President Nana Akufo-Addo

President Nana Akufo-Addo has affirmed the government’s commitment to the development of the roads subsector to facilitate the transportation of goods and services.

According to him, the improved road network will enhance efficient service delivery that will improve the weak economy his government inherited.

The government is, therefore, investing GHc 100 million under the Emergency Spot Improvement Project for major road rehabilitation in the country, President Akufo-Addo said.

The President was speaking at Goaso on Saturday in interaction with chiefs and people of Ahafo as part of activities to mark day two of his tour of the region.

His tour is also expected to take him to Kokuom, Hwidiem and Kenyasi where is expected to cut the sod for the construction of an assembly complex for Asunafo South.

He will also inspect ongoing construction of bridges in Asunafo North, commission a particular ward at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Asutifi South and visit the ongoing construction of wards for Asutifi North District, Kenyasi.

Mahama’s mirage

He lamented the terrible nature of roads in the area and wondered where the unprecedented road infrastructure that the Mahama touted as their achievements had gone.

“The unprecedented road infrastructure is a mirage. Everywhere I go people complain of roads, and therefore the claim can only be described as propaganda. But measures have been put in place by my govt to address the problem and Akrodie, Goaso, Kenyasi, Hwidiem and others will their roads fixed soon through the emergency spot improvement programme and contracts will be awarded soon.”

He assured that the weak economy inherited from the Mahama government was improving and soon Ghanaians will see more projects and improvement in the living conditions.

The President told residents all that is left is for them to vote massively in the referendum for the creation of the regions as all constitutional work has been done.

The Paramount Chief of Yamfo and President of the Ahafo Council of Chiefs, Nana Ansah Adu Baah, appealed to the president to grant Ahafoman the region.

He assured that the area was endowed to manage their own affairs but appealed to the government for the provision of social services in the area.

