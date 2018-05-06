Punish soldiers who attack civilians, police – Budu Koomson

General News of Sunday, 20 May 2018

Source: citinewsroom.com

Captain Budu Koomson is a retired army chief

A retired army chief, Captain Budu Koomson has suggested that soldiers behind attacks on civilians and police officers should be made to face the law.

Last week some soldiers went on rampage and attacked some police officers in the Northern Regional capital, following the arrest of their colleague.

Aside this attack, similar incidents have been recorded in the region.

In March 2018, a police officer with the Bolgatanga Special Weapons and Tactics Unit of the Ghana Police Service was assaulted by some uniformed men believed to be members of the military.

The Upper East Regional Police Command explained that the attack occurred when some soldiers confronted the police officer, Asiamah Raymond, and ordered him to remove his military shorts.

Capt. Koomson said that aside swift investigations into these cases, culprits involved in these attacks should not go unpunished.

Capt. Koomson believes these incessant attacks will end if they are prosecuted.

“The remedial factors are investigations should be fast, thorough and information should be out there. Punishment should be meted out, and justice should be seen to have been done. That is the remedial issue,” he said.

Capt. Koomson also emphasized the need to “discuss the causes of these attacks.”

‘No common sense’ exhibited in Tamale attack – Casely Hayford

On the same platform, political commentator, Mr Casely Hayford said there was a deficit of common sense in Wednesday’s fracas

Describing the cause of the clash as trivial, he said it was a marker for lack of training and discipline within the respective forces.

Speaking on The Big Issue, Mr Casely Hayford bemoaned the fact that what ensued could have been avoided with some restraint.

“…That becomes a war that somebody is calling for reinforcements. So what were they going to do? They were going to shoot each other because of this? You see, it doesn’t make any sense. What it simply says is that the kind of training and discipline we are giving to both parties is totally and woefully inadequate.”

“Somebody should have had enough common sense to say we cannot do this. If the military man protested that today my [senior] officer is not here, now you are sending me to court, a policeman should have said: hold on, he is right.”