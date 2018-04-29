Home | News | Education: Second year students to enjoy free SHS in September

Education: Second year students to enjoy free SHS in September

Dan Soko

Government will extend its flagship free Senior High School programme to cover second-year students, President Nana Akufo-Addo has said.

The programme was implemented to cover first year students when it began in September 2017.

READ MORE: 90,000 students gained access to SHS under NPP - Nana Addo

President Nana Akufo-Addo made the comments at a durbar in Busunya in the Nkoranza North District of the Brong-Ahafo Region as part of activities marking his 3-day tour of the area.

“Free SHS is now a reality. In September this year, the Free SHS policy will cover new entrants, in addition to those who will then be in SHS 2," he said.

He continued: "By September 2019, it will cover all students in Senior High Schools across the country. Teacher and nursing trainees are also receiving their allowances. We have also retired a large chunk of the NHIS debt left by my predecessor, and the NHIS is working.”

The President was confident that with the fulfilment of his promises, “Ghanaians will know that I am an honest person who did not deceive them in order to win their votes in 2016.”

READ MORE: 316,980 SHS candidates to write WASSCE 2018

Touching on one of his government’s flagship projects, President Akufo-Addo noted that the Programme for Plating for Food and Jobs has resulted in the Brong Ahafo Region receiving 15% of farming inputs of the programme, thus becoming the largest recipient region of inputs for the Programme in the country.  

“Last year 200,000 farmers, nationwide, were beneficiaries of the programme. This year, we are increasing the scope to 500,000 farmers. By 2020, one million farmers will be beneficiaries,” he said.

