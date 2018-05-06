Home | News | Asafo Agyei cuts Wontumi to size; accuses him of bullying Bantama MP

Asafo Agyei cuts Wontumi to size; accuses him of bullying Bantama MP

Dan Soko

General News of Sunday, 20 May 2018

Source: abusuafmonline.com

WONTUMI8Bernard Antwi Boasiako, Ashanti Regional Chairman of NPP

Aspiring deputy communication officer for the opposition National Democratic Congress [NDC], Kwaku Asafo Agyei, has accused the governing NPP Ashanti Regional Chairman Wontumi of bullying yet another Member of Parliament of the party and forcefully taking his asset [a whole mansion] in Kumasi.

The vociferous communicator, alleged on Abusua Nkommo hosted by Kwame Adinkrah that the chairman disrespected the court ruling which clearly stated that Mr. Daniel Okyem Aboagye is the rightful owner of the disputed building which was auctioned to him by a court of competent jurisdiction by surrounding the said property with thugs who are purported to be members of the Delta Force, a vigilante group set up by him.

Kwaku Asafo Agyei, recounted that this is not the first the boastful chairman has bullied and manhandled his own party members especially those in parliament.

He recollected the accusations by former Member of Parliament for Asante Akyem North Kwadwo Baah Agyemang that chairman Wontumi was the prime brain behind his defeat in the NPP primaries after failing to yield to his demands to pay a supposed bribe to him Wontumi.

Again, he cited how the current Manhyia North Member of Parliament was mercilessly beaten by Chairman Wontumi and his thugs during the party’s primaries prior to the 2016 general election.

Asafo Agyei is advocating that the President who is an astute lawyer calls Wontumi to order and advice to respect the decision of the court by evacuating his thugs and himself from the said property. The same Wontumi is alleged to have organised some NPP youths in Nyinahini,to prevent Exton Cubic from accessing their own legally acquired mining concession.

He concluded that the ‘notoriety and reckless’ nature of Chairman Wontumi in attacking people in his own party from Constituency Executives, party communicators and members of Parliament will cost the NPP greatly in the 2020 elections.

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Stonebwoy – We Bad (Don 45)

May 06, 2018

Kelvyn Boy – No War (Prod. by Moniebeatz)

May 04, 2018

Shatta Wale – Storm Energy

May 06, 2018

Showboy – Sankofa (Prod. by Ivanbeatz)

May 06, 2018

Ayesem ft. Kurl Songx – Relationplane (Prod. by Ivan BeaTZ)

April 29, 2018

Stonebwoy ft. Baby Jet – Dirty Enemies (Prod. by MOG Beatz)

May 06, 2018

Most Read News

SAD NEWS... Former Kotoko Defender Kwaku Duah Is Dead

SAD NEWS... Former Kotoko Defender Kwaku Duah Is Dead

April 21, 2018

Trending GH: Ghanaians react to Wenger's departure from Arsenal at the end of the season

April 20, 2018
I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Politics: George H.W. Bush hospitalized and in intensive care

April 23, 2018

Wa UDS students raise red flag over ‘passport fraud’

April 23, 2018

Royal Baby: Duchess Of Cambridge Give Birth To Baby Boy

April 23, 2018

Best Of The Web

Subscribe to comments feed Comments (0 posted)

total: | displaying:

Post your comment

  • Bold
  • Italic
  • Underline
  • Quote

Please enter the code you see in the image:

Captcha


Mahama hints of contesting election 2020

May 19, 2018

Kevin Prince Boateng provides assist as Eintracht Frankfurt stun Bayern Munich to clinch DFB-Pokal

May 19, 2018

Mahama subtly declares to run for president in 2020

May 19, 2018

Thomas Agyepong named in Ghana squad despite injury reports

May 19, 2018

Zanetor observes election in Jersey, UK

May 19, 2018

Chelsea didn’t deserve to win – Mourinho

May 19, 2018

Are we eating our meals at the wrong times?

May 19, 2018

Nadal beats Djokovic to reach Rome final

May 19, 2018

MOST POPULAR

Ashanti NPP Communicators To Strike Over Neglect

May 18, 2018

The Deterioration Of The Liberian Health Care System

May 18, 2018

A Man With An Unblemished Reputation, Kamal-deen Abdulai Is The Way To Go

May 18, 2018

The Information Explosion

May 18, 2018

Ashanti NRSC Blames Tramadol Usage For Cause Of Road Accidents

May 18, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Dare me with your ‘good’ English – Actress Rosemond Brown to critics

April 21, 2018

I ‘chop’ some Bhim nation girl and the ‘tonga’ was talking – Shatta Wale brags

April 20, 2018

My career is not dead; I am releasing an album tomorrow – Bisa Kdei

April 20, 2018

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!