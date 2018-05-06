Home | News | Fuel smuggling: Ghana loses $200m in 2 years

Fuel smuggling: Ghana loses $200m in 2 years

Dan Soko

Business News of Sunday, 20 May 2018

Source: citinewsroom.com

Smuggled FuelGhana lost over $150 million to fuel smuggling in September and November 2016

Ghana lost 200 million dollars in both 2016 and 2017 as a result ofthe smuggling of fuel into the country, the National Petroleum Authority has revealed.

According to the head of research at the authority, Shiela Abiemo, up to 300,000 metric tonnes of fuel used in the country are not recorded and no taxes paid on them.

The illegal activity which is done through depots mainly in Tema and Takoradi is one of the major challenges affecting the petroleum sector.

The trend is said to be a syndicate between black marketers and border officials.

Meanwhile the Association of Oil Marketing Companies says the trend is pushing its members out of business as people prefer the smuggled fuel which is cheaper.

The association warns that members will be forced to close down their businesses and lay off workers in the coming days due to declining sales.

Chief Executive Officer of the Association, Kwaku Agyemang Dua tells Citi Business News robust measures are needed to curb the trend.

“Last year, we had a press conference and blew off the lid on this illegal smuggling and when we did that, we had a lot of support from the government and somewhere in October, we realized it was working until December when it started again,” he stated.

Mr. Dua says until government deals with the problem completely, OMCs can never make enough sales to sustain their operations.

“Government is making attempts to solve the problem but so long as it persist, it becomes difficult to sell our products, he said”

However, the National Petroleum Authority says it is exploring every available means to solve the problem.

In her presentation at the 7th EY Breakfast meeting, Shiela Abiemo said the Authority is ready to prosecute perpetrators of the crime.

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Shatta Wale x Natty Lee x Addi Self – True Believer (Prod. by M.O.G Beatz)

May 06, 2018

Stonebwoy ft. Baby Jet – Dirty Enemies (Prod. by MOG Beatz)

May 06, 2018

Barima Sidney – Mpinatwe3 (Prod. by Kin Dee)

April 29, 2018

kumi Guitar – Betweener (Prod. by Jaynim Beatz)

May 04, 2018

Bisa Kdei – Ewiase

May 04, 2018

Ayesem ft. Kurl Songx – Relationplane (Prod. by Ivan BeaTZ)

April 29, 2018

Most Read News

Ghanaian Movies Now On DStv And GOtv

Ghanaian Movies Now On DStv And GOtv

April 21, 2018
Fake Journalists Scandal: ‘I’m innocent’- Sahnoon Mohammed

Fake Journalists Scandal: ‘I’m innocent’- Sahnoon Mohammed

April 20, 2018

Two granted GHC20,000.00 bail for defilement

April 23, 2018
I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Mother Who Poured Hot Water On Son For Allegedly Stealing ₵1 Pleads Guilty

May 09, 2018

University Of Ghana Was Built With Cocoa Money; JB Not Founder

May 09, 2018

Best Of The Web

Subscribe to comments feed Comments (0 posted)

total: | displaying:

Post your comment

  • Bold
  • Italic
  • Underline
  • Quote

Please enter the code you see in the image:

Captcha


Mahama hints of contesting election 2020

May 19, 2018

Kevin Prince Boateng provides assist as Eintracht Frankfurt stun Bayern Munich to clinch DFB-Pokal

May 19, 2018

Mahama subtly declares to run for president in 2020

May 19, 2018

Thomas Agyepong named in Ghana squad despite injury reports

May 19, 2018

Zanetor observes election in Jersey, UK

May 19, 2018

Chelsea didn’t deserve to win – Mourinho

May 19, 2018

Are we eating our meals at the wrong times?

May 19, 2018

Nadal beats Djokovic to reach Rome final

May 19, 2018

MOST POPULAR

Ashanti NPP Communicators To Strike Over Neglect

May 18, 2018

The Deterioration Of The Liberian Health Care System

May 18, 2018

A Man With An Unblemished Reputation, Kamal-deen Abdulai Is The Way To Go

May 18, 2018

The Information Explosion

May 18, 2018

Ashanti NRSC Blames Tramadol Usage For Cause Of Road Accidents

May 18, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Dare me with your ‘good’ English – Actress Rosemond Brown to critics

April 21, 2018

I ‘chop’ some Bhim nation girl and the ‘tonga’ was talking – Shatta Wale brags

April 20, 2018

My career is not dead; I am releasing an album tomorrow – Bisa Kdei

April 20, 2018

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!