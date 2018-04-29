Home | News | Anti-coup era over; Budu Koomson warns of militarisation of police

Anti-coup era over; Budu Koomson warns of militarisation of police

Dan Soko

General News of Sunday, 20 May 2018

Source: citinewsroom.com

Galamsey Capt Ebenezer Budu KoomsonCaptain Budu Koomson is retired army chief

A retired army chief, Captain Budu Koomson has warned of the growing militarization of the police service and other security services outside the military.

“Over the period, there has been a gradual militarization of the police. Instead of the police service, it is looking more like a police force,” he said on The Big Issue.

His comments were about the clash between police and military personnel at Tamale last week.

He noted that this growing militarisation traced back to the General Ignatius Kutu Acheampong regime where the police “were to be militarised or weaponised as a counterforce to a possible coup by the military.”

“If you look around; in Germany, UK and even the US, the police force is dressed differently from the military. Now you don’t even see the difference. Now the police force is dressed in combat gear, camouflage fatigues as if they are going to war.”

He stressed that the current aesthetic of the security personnel, “militarises their mentality”.

“Even the Fire Service now ears camouflage uniforms. Where are we all going? We are over militarising and it is straying up… were getting a bit crazy with this camouflage. Even prison service, thy have camouflage fatigues with combat boots. We have police men on beat with desert camouflage combat boots. Where are they going?”

At worst, Captain Budu Koomson indicated the police service could fall on its Special Weapons And Tactics (SWAT) team,

“If it is a SWAT team, get a good big SWAT team that is tactical, but the normal police should engender serenity and not this combat posture that they have.”

Clash of roles

In Captain Budu Koomson’s view, there is the need to reassess Ghana’s security architecture which is “anti-coup”.

“Very often, they bring the military into civil roles. You bring them into civil roes, and they are not trained too well in the civil role… the government has to sit down and start thinking about these things.”

“The way police will talk to a civilians is different from the way a soldier may overreact to a civilian, so we have to have a re-look of our [security] architecture. As it is, it looks like our architecture was anti-coup. Now the coup things are gone. We have to relook at it,” he stated.

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Barima Sidney – Kpeeeeh (Prod by Gigzbeat)

April 29, 2018

Shatta Wale – Storm Energy

May 06, 2018

Edem – Fie Fuor

May 04, 2018

Medikal – Adwee Ba (Prod. by Halm)

May 04, 2018

Ayesem ft. Kurl Songx – Relationplane (Prod. by Ivan BeaTZ)

April 29, 2018

Olamide – Omo Ologo (Prod. by S’Bling)

May 04, 2018

Most Read News

Royal Baby: Duchess Of Cambridge Give Birth To Baby Boy

April 23, 2018

Wa UDS students raise red flag over ‘passport fraud’

April 23, 2018

Trending GH: Ghanaians react to Wenger's departure from Arsenal at the end of the season

April 20, 2018
Arsene Wenger To Leave Arsenal: Who Will Replace Him?

Arsene Wenger To Leave Arsenal: Who Will Replace Him?

April 20, 2018
Ghanaian Movies Now On DStv And GOtv

Ghanaian Movies Now On DStv And GOtv

April 21, 2018
I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Best Of The Web

Subscribe to comments feed Comments (0 posted)

total: | displaying:

Post your comment

  • Bold
  • Italic
  • Underline
  • Quote

Please enter the code you see in the image:

Captcha


Mahama hints of contesting election 2020

May 19, 2018

Kevin Prince Boateng provides assist as Eintracht Frankfurt stun Bayern Munich to clinch DFB-Pokal

May 19, 2018

Mahama subtly declares to run for president in 2020

May 19, 2018

Thomas Agyepong named in Ghana squad despite injury reports

May 19, 2018

Zanetor observes election in Jersey, UK

May 19, 2018

Chelsea didn’t deserve to win – Mourinho

May 19, 2018

Are we eating our meals at the wrong times?

May 19, 2018

Nadal beats Djokovic to reach Rome final

May 19, 2018

MOST POPULAR

Ashanti NPP Communicators To Strike Over Neglect

May 18, 2018

The Deterioration Of The Liberian Health Care System

May 18, 2018

A Man With An Unblemished Reputation, Kamal-deen Abdulai Is The Way To Go

May 18, 2018

The Information Explosion

May 18, 2018

Ashanti NRSC Blames Tramadol Usage For Cause Of Road Accidents

May 18, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Dare me with your ‘good’ English – Actress Rosemond Brown to critics

April 21, 2018

I ‘chop’ some Bhim nation girl and the ‘tonga’ was talking – Shatta Wale brags

April 20, 2018

My career is not dead; I am releasing an album tomorrow – Bisa Kdei

April 20, 2018

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!