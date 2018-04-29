I will not disappoint those calling on me to contest - Mahama

General News of Sunday, 20 May 2018

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Former President John Mahama

Former President John Dramani Mahama has said he will not disappoint those calling on him to contest for the presidential slot and represent the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in 2020.

Mr. Mahama, in a Facebook post said he has listened to the calls from the rank and file of the party and will not disappoint those calling on to contest.

He has indicated in the post that he is waiting for the party’s guidelines for the selection of a new leader for the party ahead of the 2020 presidential race.

He wrote: ‘’ To you the teeming supporters and sympathizers calling and requesting me to declare my intentions for the future, I wish to assure you today, that as a servant-leader, I have listened to your calls and reflected.

I will not disappoint you even as we await the publication of the party’s guidelines for selecting a new leader.’’ He also used the opportunity to appreciate the role played by the leadership of the party towards its reorganization.

‘’I want to congratulate the rank & file and executives of our party, the NDC, at all levels for the commitment and work rate we have put into our reorganization efforts.

The zeal and determination of the average sympathizer of our great party is greater and miles ahead of what it was after the December 2016 Elections. We need to keep up with the momentum generated and follow the published timelines,’’ he indicated.