Eastern Region: Soldiers assault agric extension officers collecting data

Some military officers have allegedly assaulted agricultural extension officers at Akyem Takuyiman in the Kwaebibirim District of the Eastern region.

The soldiers, said to be providing security for a mining company called Elite Mining Company, assaulted the officers who were collecting agricultural census data at Asafo a village near Akim Takyiman.

A citinewsroom report says the agricultural officers were mistaken for journalists by the soldiers after they took pictures of the land with the GPS tracking tablet device they were using to collect the data.

The Eastern Regional Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Ebenezer Tetteh, has confirmed the incident, saying the matter is under investigation.

According to him, the necessary protocols will be followed to get the military personnel allegedly involved in the assault to report to the police.

He said: “The Kade police have received a report of an assault on a group of agric extension officers who went there to conduct a census at Takyiman area.

"They were assaulted by a group of military officers who were providing security for a mining concession called Elite Mining Company so the matter has been formal to the Kade police but we are yet to receive statements from the military officers.”

“As usual, we will follow the protocol. We will write to their authorities, inviting them [the suspects] to come and assist the police to conduct further investigations into the matter.

"When there is an issue against a uniformed officer, we write formally to their superiors to release them formally to the police.”