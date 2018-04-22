Home | News | Eastern Region: Soldiers assault agric extension officers collecting data

Eastern Region: Soldiers assault agric extension officers collecting data

Dan Soko

Some military officers have allegedly assaulted agricultural extension officers at Akyem Takuyiman in the Kwaebibirim District of the Eastern region.

The soldiers, said to be providing security for a mining company called Elite Mining Company, assaulted the officers who were collecting agricultural census data at Asafo a village near Akim Takyiman.

READ MORE: 24-year-old man busted for attempting to sell AK47 riffle

A citinewsroom report says the agricultural officers were mistaken for journalists by the soldiers after they took pictures of the land with the GPS tracking tablet device they were using to collect the data.

The Eastern Regional Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Ebenezer Tetteh, has confirmed the incident, saying the matter is under investigation.

According to him, the necessary protocols will be followed to get the military personnel allegedly involved in the assault to report to the police.

He said: “The Kade police have received a report of an assault on a group of agric extension officers who went there to conduct a census at Takyiman area.

"They were assaulted by a group of military officers who were providing security for a mining concession called Elite Mining Company so the matter has been formal to the Kade police but we are yet to receive statements from the military officers.”

“As usual, we will follow the protocol. We will write to their authorities, inviting them [the suspects] to come and assist the police to conduct further investigations into the matter.

READ MORE: Gas operators declare a nationwide strike from Monday

"When there is an issue against a uniformed officer, we write formally to their superiors to release them formally to the police.”

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Atumpan – Slay Mama (Prod. by Dr. Raybeat)

April 22, 2018

Tiwa Savage ft. Omarion – Get It Now (Remix)

May 06, 2018

Stonebwoy ft. Baby Jet – Dirty Enemies (Prod. by MOG Beatz)

May 06, 2018

Edem – Fie Fuor

May 04, 2018

Stonebwoy – We Bad (Don 45)

May 06, 2018

kumi Guitar – Betweener (Prod. by Jaynim Beatz)

May 04, 2018

Most Read News

Arsene Wenger To Leave Arsenal: Who Will Replace Him?

Arsene Wenger To Leave Arsenal: Who Will Replace Him?

April 20, 2018
I’m not the first female artiste to expose my ‘sex organ’ on stage – Raquel

I’m not the first female artiste to expose my ‘sex organ’ on stage – Raquel

April 22, 2018

University Of Ghana Was Built With Cocoa Money; JB Not Founder

May 09, 2018

Royal Baby: Duchess Of Cambridge Give Birth To Baby Boy

April 23, 2018

Two granted GHC20,000.00 bail for defilement

April 23, 2018
I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Best Of The Web

Subscribe to comments feed Comments (0 posted)

total: | displaying:

Post your comment

  • Bold
  • Italic
  • Underline
  • Quote

Please enter the code you see in the image:

Captcha


Mahama hints of contesting election 2020

May 19, 2018

Kevin Prince Boateng provides assist as Eintracht Frankfurt stun Bayern Munich to clinch DFB-Pokal

May 19, 2018

Mahama subtly declares to run for president in 2020

May 19, 2018

Thomas Agyepong named in Ghana squad despite injury reports

May 19, 2018

Zanetor observes election in Jersey, UK

May 19, 2018

Chelsea didn’t deserve to win – Mourinho

May 19, 2018

Are we eating our meals at the wrong times?

May 19, 2018

Nadal beats Djokovic to reach Rome final

May 19, 2018

MOST POPULAR

Ashanti NPP Communicators To Strike Over Neglect

May 18, 2018

The Deterioration Of The Liberian Health Care System

May 18, 2018

A Man With An Unblemished Reputation, Kamal-deen Abdulai Is The Way To Go

May 18, 2018

The Information Explosion

May 18, 2018

Ashanti NRSC Blames Tramadol Usage For Cause Of Road Accidents

May 18, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Dare me with your ‘good’ English – Actress Rosemond Brown to critics

April 21, 2018

I ‘chop’ some Bhim nation girl and the ‘tonga’ was talking – Shatta Wale brags

April 20, 2018

My career is not dead; I am releasing an album tomorrow – Bisa Kdei

April 20, 2018

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!